Miami Open: Swiatek sweeps Osaka, claims tennis title

1/3

Iga Swiatek is expected to be the No. 1 player in the WTA rankings on Monday after her win in the 2022 Miami Open women's singles final. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., April 2 (UPI) -- Iga Swiatek needed just 79 minutes to dispatch Naomi Osaka and claim the Miami Open women's singles title Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Swiatek, from Poland, converted 4 of 11 break points in the 6-4, 6-0 win at Hard Rock Stadium. Advertisement

"I'm glad we could play this match," Swiatek said in her trophy acceptance speech. "I think this is the start of a great rivalry.

Swiatek claimed her 17th straight victory with the win. That streak includes three-consecutive WTA 1000 event titles.

Osaka, playing in her first tournament final since the 2021 Australian Open, did not convert a break point and won 33% of her second serve points.

"I want to dedicate this to all the people that support me," Osaka said in her acceptance speech. "I know I haven't been in this position in a minute. I know this isn't the outcome you guys wanted, but I'm having lots of fun out here.

"I'm going to keep working for these opportunities to be in this position again."

Advertisement

Osaka and Swiatek needed 10 minutes to decide the first game, in what appeared to be the start of a marathon match. Osaka held for that point and used her strong serve to fire seven aces in the set.

But Swiatek's return game was too strong as she broke Osaka in the fifth game and went on to claim the set.

The world No. 2 went on to break Osaka's serve three times in the second set and claimed the final seven games of the match to cruise to the title.

Swiatek is set to become the No. 1 player in the world Monday, due to Ash Barty's retirement. Osaka is expected to climb from No. 77 to No. 36 in the WTA rankings.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will face Casper Ruud of Norway in the Miami Open men's singles final at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.