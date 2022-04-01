Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 1, 2022 / 1:02 PM

Longtime CBS Sports director to retire Monday after 47 years, 31 NCAA tournaments

By Doug Cunningham
1/4
Longtime CBS Sports director to retire Monday after 47 years, 31 NCAA tournaments
The UMBC basketball team celebrates a mega-upset over the to-seeded Virginia Cavaliers in the 2018 NCAA tournament on March 16, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. UMBC was the first 16 seed ever to beat a 1 seed in the tournament -- which was one of numerous iconic March Madness moments directed by CBS Sports' Bob Fishman. File Photo by Mitchell Layton/UMBC Athletics

April 1 (UPI) -- You may not know about broadcast director Robert Fishman, but you have almost certainly seen some of his work over the past half-century -- which involves some of the most memorable sports moments in television history.

And it will soon come to an end, as Fishman is retiring after the NCAA basketball tournament Final Four and national championship game on Monday.

Advertisement

Fishman has been a giant for 50 years at CBS, which include stints in both the news and sports divisions. He's won 16 Emmy Awards, called the shots during 27 U.S. Open tennis championships and he's now directed 31 NCAA tournaments -- which have been staple events on CBS and more recently in a partnership with Turner Broadcasting.

"If there were a Mount Rushmore for sports directors, Bob Fishman would be front and center," CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said in a statement last year when Fishman announced that he'd leave after the 2022 Final Four. "He is one of the greatest directors in the history of sports television."

RELATED March Madness Final Fours, NASCAR, golf lead weekend sports schedule

"Bob has set the standard across the industry and created a legacy that will last for generations," McManus added. "We thank him for all his outstanding contributions to CBS and wish him all the best in retirement."

Bob Fishman is seen in the CBS Sports control room, where he has directed sportscasts since 1975. He will retire from the network on Monday night following the NCAA men's tournament championship game. Photo courtesy CBS
Advertisement

Fishman has been in the director's chair during several of the most iconic sports moments on CBS -- including Michael Jordan's title-winning shot in the 1982 tournament, Tonya Harding's emotional breakdown over her broken laces at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Norway and North Carolina State coach Jimmy Valvano running around the court looking for someone to hug after his Cinderella Wolfpack stunned the heavily-favored Houston Cougars to win the 1983 NCAA title.

Other moments that occurred on Fishman's watch -- Joe Carter's World Series-winning home run in 1993, Kris Jenkins hitting the title-winning shot for Villanova in the 2016 tournament and Keith Smart's buzzer-beater at the 1987 Final Four to win the crown for Indiana.

RELATED March Madness: Villanova-Kansas, North Carolina-Duke tip-off men's Final Four

Also, Fishman was behind a decision to put cameras inside stock cars at the Daytona 500 in 1982 -- and was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2019.

The network said that while Fishman is retiring from directing sports, he plans to stay in film and television and work on various projects, including documentaries.

After Fishman hangs it up on Monday night, veteran CBS Sports director Mark Grant will succeed him as the network's lead director for college basketball. CBS veteran Suzanne Smith will be the director on the network's No. 2 broadcast team for NFL games. Smith began her TV career at CBS in 1983 and is the only woman who directs NFL games.

Advertisement
RELATED Seton Hall hires Saint Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway after March Madness run

Latest Headlines

Naomi Osaka overcomes panic, seeks first tennis title since mental health pause
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Naomi Osaka overcomes panic, seeks first tennis title since mental health pause
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., April 1 (UPI) -- Naomi Osaka will play in her first title match Saturday at the Miami Open since her mental health hiatus from tennis more than a year ago. She said her ability to overcome panic helped her return to contender status.
Florida Derby, Arkansas Derby, Jeff Ruby Steaks to set Kentucky Derby spots
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Florida Derby, Arkansas Derby, Jeff Ruby Steaks to set Kentucky Derby spots
April 1 (UPI) -- Another big weekend of Kentucky Derby trials looms with the Arkansas Derby, Florida Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks each offering guaranteed entry to the Churchill Downs starting gate for at least two horses.
Tennis: Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz advance at Miami Open
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Tennis: Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz advance at Miami Open
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., April 1 (UPI) -- Iga Swiatek beat Jessica Pegula in straight sets to advance to the women's singles final at the 2022 Miami Open tennis tournament. Carlos Alcaraz rallied over Miomir Kecmanovic to move on to the men's semifinals.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Nets in OT
NBA // 5 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Nets in OT
April 1 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo made several clutch shots as part of a 44-point performance, while Kevin Durant missed multiple game-winning attempts in an electric Milwaukee Bucks overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets.
March Madness: Villanova-Kansas, North Carolina-Duke tip-off men's Final Four
Sports News // 9 hours ago
March Madness: Villanova-Kansas, North Carolina-Duke tip-off men's Final Four
April 1 (UPI) -- Two strong matchups launch the men's Final Four on Saturday in New Orleans. No. 2 Villanova faces No. 1 Kansas in the first meeting. No. 8 North Carolina then takes on No. 2 Duke in a high-stakes rivalry.
March Madness Final Fours, NASCAR, golf lead weekend sports schedule
Sports News // 9 hours ago
March Madness Final Fours, NASCAR, golf lead weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, April 1 (UPI) -- The Final Four for the respective NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments, two NASCAR races and a PGA Tour golf tournament lead the weekend sports schedule.
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom dealing with shoulder tightness
MLB // 13 hours ago
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom dealing with shoulder tightness
March 31 (UPI) -- New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom experienced tightness in his right shoulder while throwing long toss and is unlikely to make his scheduled spring start Friday.
Ex-Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner signs 5-year deal with Rams
NFL // 16 hours ago
Ex-Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner signs 5-year deal with Rams
March 31 (UPI) -- All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner will be staying in the NFC West next season after the Los Angeles Rams signed him to a five-year contract Thursday, the team announced.
Naomi Osaka rallies past Belinda Bencic, earns spot in Miami Open final
Sports News // 18 hours ago
Naomi Osaka rallies past Belinda Bencic, earns spot in Miami Open final
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 31 (UPI) -- Naomi Osaka cried tears of joy into her towel after a semifinal win over Belinda Bencic, clinching a spot in the women's singles final of the 2022 Miami Open on Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Tennis: Hurkacz beats Medvedev, advances to Miami Open semis
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Tennis: Hurkacz beats Medvedev, advances to Miami Open semis
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 31 (UPI) -- Poland's Hubert Hurkacz beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the Miami Open quarterfinals Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla., denying the Russian in his attempt to reclaim the world's top singles ranking.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner signs 5-year deal with Rams
Ex-Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner signs 5-year deal with Rams
Tennis: Hurkacz beats Medvedev, advances to Miami Open semis
Tennis: Hurkacz beats Medvedev, advances to Miami Open semis
Tennis: Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz advance at Miami Open
Tennis: Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz advance at Miami Open
Seton Hall hires Saint Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway after March Madness run
Seton Hall hires Saint Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway after March Madness run
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Nets in OT
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Nets in OT
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement