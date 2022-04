1/6

Casper Ruud from Norway (pictured) beat Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina in the Miami Open semifinals on Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., April 1 (UPI) -- Norway's Casper Ruud edged Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets Friday to advance to the 2022 Miami Open men's singles final Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Ruud 19 winners, six aces and converted 4 of 8 break points in the 6-4, 6-1 semifinal victory at Hard Rock Stadium. Cerundolo totaled 12 winners and 33 unforced errors. He converted 1 of 5 break points. Advertisement

"It was not where I imagined myself playing my first Masters 1000 final, but I will take it," Ruud said in his on-court interview. "It is a great feeling and I am enjoying the city and the tournament.

"It was pretty brutal today. Very humid, which made the breathing a little tough."

Cerundolo broke Ruud's first serve, but Ruud broke back to even the first set. Cerundolo held serve to win the eighth game and tie the set at 4-4. Ruud won the ninth game and broke Cerundolo in the 10th game to win the set.

Ruud and Cerundolo each held their first serves of the second set. Ruud then won the next five-consecutive games to claim the match. He broke Cerundolo twice over the final three games of the match.

Ruud, who won five of his seven ATP titles in 2021, will face Hubert Hurkacz of Poland or Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the men's singles final at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Hurkacz, the defending champion, faces Alcaraz on Friday night in the other men's singles semifinal.

Naomi Osaka of Japan faces Iga Swiatek of Poland at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Miami Open women's singles final.