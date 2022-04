1/7

Louisville Cardinals forward Olivia Cochran (44) battles for a rebound with South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) in the first half of their Women's Final Four game Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis. Photo by Aaron Joseczfyk/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Gamecocks advanced to the National Championship Game for the first time in five years after their 72-59 win over the Louisville Cardinals in the Final Four of the NCAA women's tournament Friday in Minneapolis. South Carolina, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, last reached the title game during the 2016-17 season, when the Gamecocks captured their lone women's basketball championship in school history. Advertisement

With Friday's victory, South Carolina moves on to face either No. 1 seed Stanford or second-seeded UConn in the championship game.

"You see happy tears. Happy tears right now," said South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, the 2022 National Player of the Year. "I'm just thanking God because we have one more game and we're not going home."

Boston led the Gamecocks with 23 points and 18 rebounds. She also had four assists and a block in her stellar outing.

Brea Beal notched 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting for South Carolina, while Destanni Henderson scored 11 points and Zia Cooke added 10.

Emily Engstler compiled 18 points and nine rebounds for the first-seeded Cardinals, who were attempting to reach the national title game for the third time in program history. Louisville last made it to the women's championship game in 2013.

Kianna Smith and Olivia Cochran each added 14 points for Louisville in the losing effort.