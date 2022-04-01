Tennis: Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz advance at Miami Open

1/5

Carlos Alcaraz moved on to a Miami Open semifinal match with a quarterfinal win Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., April 1 (UPI) -- Iga Swiatek beat Jessica Pegula in straight sets to advance to the women's singles final at the 2022 Miami Open tennis tournament. Carlos Alcaraz rallied over Miomir Kecmanovic to move on to the men's semifinals. Swiatek, of Poland, upstaged her American foe 6-2, 7-5 in her semifinal match late Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla. She'll face Japan's Naomi Osaka in the women's final Saturday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium. Advertisement

"I'm pretty proud of my progress, because right now I can see that I can win these kind of matches and be that kind of player that is going to go through the first rounds and be in the top and actually maybe stay there," Swiatek told reporters.

Swiatek totaled three aces and converted 6 of 16 break points to win her 16th-consecutive match. The upcoming world No. 1 exchanged the first two game victories with Pegula. She then broke Pegula's serve in the third game. She went on to break her serve again in the seventh game and finished out the set.

Pegula took a 3-1 lead when she broke Swiatek's serve in the fourth game of the second set. Swiatek broke Pegula's serve in the fifth game. The two players also broke each other's serves in the next two games.

Pegula tied the set at 5-5 when she broke Swiatek's serve in the 10th game. Swiatek broke Pegula in the 11th game and finished with match point in the 12th game.

Alcaraz won his quarterfinal match 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(5) on Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Spaniard fired five aces and converted 2 of 2 break points in that two-hour, 23-minute match. His Serbian counterpart totaled two aces and converted 1 of 2 break points.

"It was a pretty close match," Alcaraz said. "I think the atmosphere that I experienced at this match was unbelievable. I think the best atmosphere that I have [had] on these courts. It was amazing.

"I enjoyed the match, even if it was really close and a tough match."

Alcaraz moves on to face defending champion Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in a semifinal match, which won't happen before 7 p.m. EDT Friday on the stadium court. The winner will face either Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina or Casper Ruud of Norway on Sunday in the men's singles final.

Swiatek battles Osaka at 1 p.m. Saturday in the women's singles final. The Miami Open airs on Tennis Channel.

"I am excited for sure, but on the other hand for me, the most important job is this is a match like any other," Swiatek said. "I don't want to change my routines. I don't want to change my attitude, because it's been working out pretty well.

"I'm going to treat it like any other match."