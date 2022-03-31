Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 31, 2022 / 10:12 AM

Seton Hall hires Saint Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway after March Madness run

By Alex Butler

March 31 (UPI) -- Seton Hall hired former star player Shaheen Holloway as its newest men's basketball coach after Holloway led No. 15 seed Saint Peter's on its historic run to the Elite Eight, Seton Hall announced.

The Orange, N.J., school announced the hire Wednesday, three days after North Carolina beat Saint Peter's to advance to the Final Four.

Advertisement

"Life has a way of coming full circle," Holloway said in a news release. "This is certainly a full circle moment for my family and I. Seton Hall is near and dear to my heart; it's where I became a man, where I met the love of my life, where I spent countless hours honing my crafts as a basketball player and a basketball coach.

"To say that I'm excited to get started as the head men's basketball coach at Seton Hall University would be an understatement. Thank you to president Joseph E. Nyre and [athletic director] Bryan Felt for this opportunity. It is a dream come true. Pirates fans, I look forward to seeing you all in the community, on campus and at the Prudential Center."

RELATED Louisville beats Michigan for last Final Four spot in women's bracket

Holloway, 45, averaged 13.7 points, 5.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and two steals per game as a player at Seton Hall from 1996-97 through 1999-00. He helped the Pirates reach the Sweet 16 in 2000.

Advertisement

The Queens native played professional and semiprofessionally in the United States, Europe and Asia until he became an assistant coach in 2007 at Iona. Holloway held that role until 2010, when he became an assistant at Seton Hall. Saint Peter's hired Holloway in 2018 as its head coach.

He led the Peacocks to a 64-54 record over four seasons, including a 22-12 regular-season campaign in 2021-22. Saint Peter's went on to become the first No. 15 seed in the history to reach the Elite Eight round in the Division I men's basketball tournament.

RELATED South Carolina, Stanford advance to women's Final Four for 2nd year in a row

Holloway worked under former Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard when he was an assistant for the Pirates. Willard, who posted a 225-161 record in 12 seasons at the school, accepted the head coaching job earlier this month at Maryland.

The Pirates went to the NCAA tournament five times under Willard, but only advanced past the first round one time. They went 21-11 this season and lost to No. 9 seed TCU in the first round of the 2022 tournament.

Holloway will be officially introduced Thursday as the Pirates coach. He agreed to a six-year contract with the Orange, N.J., school.

RELATED Final Four set after Kansas, North Carolina defeat Miami, Saint Peter's

Latest Headlines

Las Vegas to host Formula 1 race in 2023
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Las Vegas to host Formula 1 race in 2023
March 31 (UPI) -- Las Vegas will host a Formula 1 race in 2023, the racing league announced. The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for a Saturday night in November.
Soccer: U.S. men clinch World Cup spot in loss to Costa Rica
Soccer // 3 hours ago
Soccer: U.S. men clinch World Cup spot in loss to Costa Rica
March 31 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team clinched a World Cup spot for the first time since 2014 through a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica in its final qualifying competition for the spring tournament.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bruce Arians steps down as head coach
NFL // 14 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bruce Arians steps down as head coach
March 30 (UPI) -- Bruce Arians has stepped down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after three seasons, it was announced.
Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson re-signing with Minnesota Vikings
NFL // 14 hours ago
Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson re-signing with Minnesota Vikings
March 30 (UPI) -- Eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson announced Wednesday that he is re-signing with the Minnesota Vikings.
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins retires after 13 years in NFL
NFL // 23 hours ago
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins retires after 13 years in NFL
March 30 (UPI) -- Three-time Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins will retire from the NFL, ending a 13-year tenure, he announced Wednesday on social media.
Celtics' Robert Williams III has surgery, expected to return in 4-6 weeks
NBA // 1 day ago
Celtics' Robert Williams III has surgery, expected to return in 4-6 weeks
March 30 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee Wednesday morning and is expected to miss four to six weeks, a source close to the league told UPI.
Ravens will give Lamar Jackson contract extension 'when he's ready'
NFL // 1 day ago
Ravens will give Lamar Jackson contract extension 'when he's ready'
March 30 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens will give Lamar Jackson a contract extension when he is "ready," but the quarterback could play on the franchise tag before he gets a new deal, team owner Steve Bisciotti told reporters.
NFL has 'no timetable' for Deshaun Watson disciplinary decision
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL has 'no timetable' for Deshaun Watson disciplinary decision
March 30 (UPI) -- There is "no timetable" in place for the NFL to decide if it will discipline Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for a potential violation of the league's personal conduct policy, commissioner Roger Goodell said.
Baltimore Ravens sign head coach John Harbaugh to 3-year extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Baltimore Ravens sign head coach John Harbaugh to 3-year extension
March 29 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens signed head coach John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension, the team announced.
Tiger Woods plays 18 practice holes at Augusta National amid Masters speculation
Sports News // 1 day ago
Tiger Woods plays 18 practice holes at Augusta National amid Masters speculation
March 29 (UPI) -- Five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods, who is attempting to return from major leg and foot injuries that he suffered in a car crash about 14 months ago, played a practice round Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bruce Arians steps down as head coach
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bruce Arians steps down as head coach
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins retires after 13 years in NFL
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins retires after 13 years in NFL
Celtics' Robert Williams III has surgery, expected to return in 4-6 weeks
Celtics' Robert Williams III has surgery, expected to return in 4-6 weeks
Tiger Woods plays 18 practice holes at Augusta National amid Masters speculation
Tiger Woods plays 18 practice holes at Augusta National amid Masters speculation
Ravens will give Lamar Jackson contract extension 'when he's ready'
Ravens will give Lamar Jackson contract extension 'when he's ready'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement