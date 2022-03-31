Las Vegas to host Formula 1 race in 2023

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for November 2023 and will take place on the Las Vegas strip. Photo by Formula 1

March 31 (UPI) -- Las Vegas will host a Formula 1 race in 2023, the racing league announced. The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for late November. Formula 1 announced the event late Wednesday. Advertisement

"This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the U.S.," Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali said at a news conference. "Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills and, of course, the famous strip.

"There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year."

The race will return to Las Vegas for the first time since 1982. It will be held on a 3.8-mile track, which features 14 corners and three straight sections. The track ropes around Caesars Palace, Mandalay Bay and the Bellagio Fountain, in addition to other famous locations on the Las Vegas strip.

Advertisement

"That's going to be a pretty hardcore event," seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton told Formula1.com. "Knowing that it's a real party city, it will be difficult for a racing driver. There will be so much going on."

RELATED Formula 1 cancels Russian Grand Prix contract amid invasion of Ukraine

Las Vegas also hosted races in 1981 and 1982, but this marks the first time F1 cars will compete on the strip, where cars are expected to reach speeds of up to 212 mph.

The 2022 Formula 1 season continues with the Australian Grand Prix on April 10 in Melbourne.

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen won the first two races of the season.

RELATED Formula 1 cancels Russian Grand Prix amid invasion of Ukraine

The Formula 1 circuit comes to the United States in May for the Miami Grand Prix, which takes place May 8 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.