March 31, 2022 / 8:31 AM

Las Vegas to host Formula 1 race in 2023

By Alex Butler
Las Vegas to host Formula 1 race in 2023
The Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for November 2023 and will take place on the Las Vegas strip. Photo by Formula 1

March 31 (UPI) -- Las Vegas will host a Formula 1 race in 2023, the racing league announced. The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for late November.

Formula 1 announced the event late Wednesday.

"This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the U.S.," Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali said at a news conference. "Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills and, of course, the famous strip.

"There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year."

The race will return to Las Vegas for the first time since 1982. It will be held on a 3.8-mile track, which features 14 corners and three straight sections. The track ropes around Caesars Palace, Mandalay Bay and the Bellagio Fountain, in addition to other famous locations on the Las Vegas strip.

"That's going to be a pretty hardcore event," seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton told Formula1.com. "Knowing that it's a real party city, it will be difficult for a racing driver. There will be so much going on."

Las Vegas also hosted races in 1981 and 1982, but this marks the first time F1 cars will compete on the strip, where cars are expected to reach speeds of up to 212 mph.

The 2022 Formula 1 season continues with the Australian Grand Prix on April 10 in Melbourne.

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen won the first two races of the season.

The Formula 1 circuit comes to the United States in May for the Miami Grand Prix, which takes place May 8 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Soccer: U.S. men clinch World Cup spot in loss to Costa Rica
Soccer // 1 hour ago
Soccer: U.S. men clinch World Cup spot in loss to Costa Rica
March 31 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team clinched a World Cup spot for the first time since 2014 through a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica in its final qualifying competition for the spring tournament.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bruce Arians steps down as head coach
NFL // 12 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bruce Arians steps down as head coach
March 30 (UPI) -- Bruce Arians has stepped down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after three seasons, it was announced.
Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson re-signing with Minnesota Vikings
NFL // 13 hours ago
Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson re-signing with Minnesota Vikings
March 30 (UPI) -- Eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson announced Wednesday that he is re-signing with the Minnesota Vikings.
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins retires after 13 years in NFL
NFL // 21 hours ago
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins retires after 13 years in NFL
March 30 (UPI) -- Three-time Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins will retire from the NFL, ending a 13-year tenure, he announced Wednesday on social media.
Celtics' Robert Williams III has surgery, expected to return in 4-6 weeks
NBA // 22 hours ago
Celtics' Robert Williams III has surgery, expected to return in 4-6 weeks
March 30 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee Wednesday morning and is expected to miss four to six weeks, a source close to the league told UPI.
Ravens will give Lamar Jackson contract extension 'when he's ready'
NFL // 1 day ago
Ravens will give Lamar Jackson contract extension 'when he's ready'
March 30 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens will give Lamar Jackson a contract extension when he is "ready," but the quarterback could play on the franchise tag before he gets a new deal, team owner Steve Bisciotti told reporters.
NFL has 'no timetable' for Deshaun Watson disciplinary decision
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL has 'no timetable' for Deshaun Watson disciplinary decision
March 30 (UPI) -- There is "no timetable" in place for the NFL to decide if it will discipline Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for a potential violation of the league's personal conduct policy, commissioner Roger Goodell said.
Baltimore Ravens sign head coach John Harbaugh to 3-year extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Baltimore Ravens sign head coach John Harbaugh to 3-year extension
March 29 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens signed head coach John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension, the team announced.
Tiger Woods plays 18 practice holes at Augusta National amid Masters speculation
Sports News // 1 day ago
Tiger Woods plays 18 practice holes at Augusta National amid Masters speculation
March 29 (UPI) -- Five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods, who is attempting to return from major leg and foot injuries that he suffered in a car crash about 14 months ago, played a practice round Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club.
NFL changes playoffs overtime; each team to get possession
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL changes playoffs overtime; each team to get possession
March 29 (UPI) -- NFL team owners voted Tuesday to change the rules for overtime in the playoffs, allowing each team to possess the ball, competition committee chairman Rich McKay said Tuesday at the league's annual meeting.
