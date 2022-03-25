Life Is Good favored in Dubai Cup, Epicenter in LA Derby in weekend horse racing

1/3

Hot Rod Charlie, shown winning the Maktoum Challenge Round 2, will try to upset favorite Life Is Good in Saturday's $12 million Dubai World Cup. Photo courtesy of Emirates Racing Club

March 25 (UPI) -- A stellar Dubai World Cup and Kentucky Derby prep doings from Japan to Dubai share top billing this weekend in horse racing. The World Cup features three tremendous American rivals -- Life Is Good, Hot Rod Charlie and Country Grammer -- along with contenders from as far afield as Japan and South America. Advertisement

The Road to the Kentucky Derby is a long and winding one, extending from Japan to Louisiana to New Mexico and onward to Dubai, with at least five horses earning the right to start in the May 7 Run for the Roses.

It's a lot to digest. A different view of things from ace analyst Jude Feld couldn't hurt, might help. Have a look at popejude.com.

This week's road map: We'll start with Dubai, move along to the Kentucky Derby scene, return to the rest of the international races and wind up with the remainder of the American scene. There will be a short quiz afterward.

Dubai

Life Is Good, already a superstar, stands on the cusp of legend as the odds-on favorite in Saturday's $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup.

The Into Mischief colt has won six of seven starts including the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile and the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, carrying blazing speed seemingly as far as asked. Saturday's ask will be, for the first time, 1 1/4 miles, over a Meydan Racecourse surface that typically is conducive to carrying speed.

The race will be a good measure of what Life Is Good, trained by Todd Pletcher for WinStar Farm and China Horse Club, might have done had a setback not kept him out of the 2021 Triple Crown races.

His primary rival in the World Cup is Hot Rod Charlie, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby, beaten just 1 length, and second behind Essential Quality in the Belmont Stakes.

Hot Rod Charlie, trained by Doug O'Neill, has been in Dubai for two months, and was an easy winner of the Group 1 Maktoum Challenge Round 3 in his prep for this much more difficult assignment.

Also lining up for the World Cup are Country Grammer, the Bob Baffert trainee who came back from a long layoff to finish second in the $20 million Group 1 Saudi Cup on Feb. 26, and Midnight Bourbon, second in the Preakness Stakes and third in the Saudi Cup.

The others look very much up against it in the Cup but it never hurts to keep an eye on the Godolphin home team which has two runners. France-based Magny Cours and Real World, who did not fire in the Saudi Cup, but otherwise has run well enough to take advantage of any missteps by the better-fancied.

The rest of the program also is top-shelf and generally very competitive.

Sheik Mohammed's Godolphin has only long shot chances in the World Cup but holds the top hand going into the $6 million Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic, 1 1/2 miles on the turf.

That ace-high is Yibir, winner of the Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar in his most recent start and before that the Jockey Club Derby Invitational at Belmont Park.

The Dubawi gelding has come into his own at age 5 for trainer Charlie Appleby, whose plan for the season includes returning to the United States for this year's Breeders' Cup at Keeneland.

First things first for Yibir. The Sheema Classic also has Group 1 winners Pyledriver from England; Glory Vase, Shahryar and Uberleben from Japan; and Burgas from Turkey.

Another Japanese contender, Authority, won the Group 3 Neom Turf Cup in Saudi Arabia in his last start after finishing second in the Japan Cup in November.

The $5 million Dubai Turf is contested at 1 1/8 miles and gives Pletcher a good chance to practice his celebrating before the World Cup.

Although he's more a stoic than a celebrant, Pletcher will saddle Colonel Liam in a relatively wide-open Dubai Turf. The 5-year-old son of Liam's Map exits a victory in the Grade I Pegasus World Cup Turf at Gulfstream Park and has never turned in a bad effort at this distance.

The other standout in the Dubai Turf is a truly international case -- Schnell Meister, a German-bred, Japan-raced colt by British super sire Kingman.

He finished second in the Grade 1 Mile Championship in his last start back in November and has not missed a top-three finish in seven career trips.

Locals will be cheering for 9-year-old Lord Glitters, a Dubai fixture who won the Group 2 Singspiel Stakes earlier in the season and likely will be flying down the stretch. If he gets a hot pace to chase, you'd want him on your trifecta ticket.

The $2 million Dubai Golden Shaheen, 6 furlongs on the dirt course, features Santa Anita-based Dr. Schivel, a Mark Glatt trainee with two Grade I sprint wins to his credit and a second, beaten just a nose, in last year's Breeders' Cup Sprint.

His question mark is a last-place finish when squeezed at the start in his last race, the Grade I Malibu on Dec. 26. He starts toward the outside of a big field and stuff happens in spots like that. Given those circumstances, the race looks ripe for the plucking.

Note that another big Japanese contingent includes last year's runner-up, Red le Zele, Florida-based Grade I winner Drain the Clock and a potential long shot sleeper in Maryland-based Wonderwherecraigis.

Godolphin and Appleby again figure prominently in the $1.5 million Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint, a straight 6-furlongs run down the turf chute into the stretch.

Man of Promise, Creative Force and Naval Crown all have realistic chances for Appleby in the dash and Saeed bin Suroor will saddle Sheik Mohammed's relative long shot, Mutafawwig.

Potential upsetters include Ireland's A Case of You, second to Man of Promise in his last, and the Bill Mott-trained Casa Creed, second in the 351 Turf Sprint sponsored by stc at Riyadh in his last start.

The $1 million Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup is the evening's staying event at 2 miles on the grass. It's Godolphin and Appleby front and center again with Manobo, undefeated after five starts in three countries including a romp in the local Nad Al Sheba Trophy Feb. 18.

His victory in the Group 2 Qatar Prix Chaudenay over soft turf at Longchamp in October going 1 7/8 miles was especially impressive. Japan's Stay Foolish won the Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap on the Saudi Cup undercard in February in a front-running upset.

The $1 million Group 2 Godolphin Mile on the dirt kicks off the Thoroughbred portion of the program. Dubai's leading trainer, Bhupat Seemar, has the favorites in last year's winner, Secret Ambition, and Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 runner-up Al Nefud.

The Road to the Roses

Saturday's action follows the sun, starting with the Fukuryu Stakes in Japan, the final leg of the "Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby," followed by the Group 2 UAE Derby in Dubai, then the $1 million Grade II Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds and the Sunland Park Derby in New Mexico.

The Dubai and Fair Grounds each award 100 points to the winner and 50 to the runner-up, easily enough to guarantee a spot in the Churchill Downs starting gate.

The Louisiana Derby attracted a field of nine, several of whom are knocking on the door to the top ranks of Kentucky Derby contention. The track's big day already is blessed after a tornado missed the backstretch by only about 2 miles Tuesday, devastating nearby New Orleans neighborhoods.

Epicenter, a Not This Time colt trained by Steve Asmussen, is the 7-5 favorite on the morning line off a second in the Lecomte, then victory in the Grade II Risen Star.

Zozos, a Munnings colt, is 2-for-2 for trainer Brad Cox and won his latest by 10 1/4 lengths at Oaklawn Park Feb. 11. Call Me Midnight, a Midnight Lute colt from the Keith Desormeaux barn, was last seen winning the Grade III Lecomte Stakes over the New Orleans oval.

Rattle N Roll, a Connect colt, won the Grade I Breeders' Futurity at Keeneland in October but was sixth in the Grade II Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park in his 3-year-old debut for trainer Kenny McPeek.

The UAE Derby field is topped by Pinehurst, a Twirling Candy colt trained by Bob Baffert. He is the solid favorite off his victory in last month's Saudi Derby.

This, however, is a tougher assignment with rivals from around the world looking for Group 2 glory, a big slice of the $1 million purse and the 100 Kentucky Derby points awarded the winner.

Japan appears to have used its signal success in last year's Breeders' Cup as a springboard to a big 2022 and has several good ones in the UAE Derby.

Sekifu, a Henny Hughes colt, finished second in the Saudi Derby, just missing by 1/2 length while gaining strongly at the end of 1 mile. He might enjoy the extra furlong in this and he is nominated to the U.S. Triple Crown.

Combustion represents Japan and has raced there exclusively despite being a Godolphin homebred by American-bred Discreet Cat. He arrives fresh from a win in the Hyacinth Stakes over a muddy Tokyo Racecourse track Feb. 20.

Before that, he was second in the Zen-Nippon Nisai Yushun at Kawasaki Racecourse. Both are legs of the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby. Combustion, not yet nominated to the Triple Crown series, leads the Japan standings with 38 points but the winner of Saturday's finale at Nakayama gets 40 points.

Azure Coast, representing Russia, won the UAE 2,000 Guineas in his last start with South American runners Kiefer and Quality Boone second and third. All return.

Leading Dubai trainer Bhupat Seemar is dangerous with Bendoog, classy and perhaps overlooked filly Arabian Gazelles and long shot Summer is Tomorrow. From the United States, Bill Mott sends out Gilded Age and Doug O'Neill has Get Back Goldie, neither of whom would be a total shock.

O'Neill also is represented in Sunday's $500,000 Grade III Sunland Park Derby in New Mexico with the morning-line favorite, Slow Down Andy. The Nyquist colt won the Grade II Los Alamitos Futurity in December, and then reported fourth in the Risen Star at Fair Grounds in his 2022 debut.

Straight Up has been competitive in California for trainer Richard Baltas and returns after winning the local Mine That Bird Derby Feb. 27. The winner here gets 50 points on the "Road to the Kentucky Derby" leaderboard.

Speaking of Japan (were you paying attention?), Saturday's Fukuryu Stakes at Nakayama offers 40 points to the winner and, with the series leader running instead in Dubai and no other entrant currently holding points, the winner gets first dibs on the invitation.

Three of the eight colts entered are Triple Crown nominees -- Jasper Great, Ho O Roulette and Line of Soul. Jasper Great shipped to Del Mar for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile but beat only one rival in that and has shown little since returning to Japan. Ho O Roulette appears in better form.

On the news front, the Churchill Downs ban on Baffert and his horses finally has started to take its toll on Derby hopefuls. The California-based trainer announced Thursday Messier, Doppleganger and McLaren Vale will move to trainer Tim Yakteen and Blackadder will transfer to Rodolphe Brisset. None would have been eligible to run in the Kentucky Derby with Baffert as trainer.

The Path to the Oaks

Echo Zulu is expected to have an e-z time of things as she starts her 3-year-old campaign in Saturday's $400,000 Grade II Fair Grounds Oaks.

The Gun Runner filly, trained by Steve Asmussen, ran the table in 2021, winning all four starts including three Grade I's. The last was the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies and she was an e-z choice in the Eclipse Award voting.

The best of five rivals appears to be Turnerloose, a Nyquist filly who responded nicely when trainer Brad Cox put her on the dirt for the first time in the Grade II Rachel Alexandra.

Rallying late, she won by 1/2 length. She also had an impressive win on the Kentucky Downs grass last September -- never a bad sign.

Sunday's $300,000 Sunland Park Oaks has a "you pick 'em" field of 10. The 3-1 favorite, Optionality, another Gun Runner filly trained by Steve Asmussen, won the Zia Park Princess Stakes last November, but finished sixth in the Grade III Honeybee at Oaklawn Park in her last start.

Queen of Thorns was second in the Grade III Las Virgenes at Santa Anita in her last and Miss Hard Knocks has won three straight, the last two at Sunland.

Elsewhere around the world, around the clock:

Japan

Sunday's Group 1 Takamatsunomiya Kinen at Chukyo Racecourse, a 1,200-meter sprint, has a full field, but only three of the starters lay claim to a previous Grade 1 score. And all three of those wins came during 2-year-old campaigns.

Resistencia, Grenadier Guards and Salios all look to return to Grade 1 glory after coming close in previous outings.

The Takamatsunomiya Kinen kicks off a long string of Grade 1 races in Japan, and it will be interesting to see how the fields are affected by the massive Japanese presence in Saudi Arabia and Dubai this season.

Two sprinters who otherwise might be found at Chukyo Sunday instead are entered Saturday in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan.

Already in the books: Stunning Rose continued an upward trend with a hard-won victory in the Grade 3 Flower Cup for 3-year-old fillies Monday at Nakayama Racecourse.

The King Kamehameha filly improved to 2-for-2 on the season after a season-opening score at Hanshin. With Yuga Kawada up,

Stunning Rose saved ground right behind the leading fillies, came around them into the stretch and chased down long shot Nishino Love Wink in the final 50 meters for the win. The favorite, Scintillation, was third.

Stunning Rose was bred by Northern Farm and Tomakazu Takano trains for Sunday Racing.

Australia

Saturday's Group 1 Vinery Stud Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Rosehill Gardens finds Hinged, Fangirl and Pretty Amazing atop a sizeable field. The Group 1 Kia Tancred Stakes for 3-year-olds and up features Duais, Think It Over and Spanish mission.

Elsewhere in the States:

Fair Grounds

Two French-bred Chad Brown trainees, Sacred Life and Devamani, are the favorites in Saturday's $300,000 Grade II Muniz Memorial at 1 1/8 miles on the turf.

That makes sense, given Brown's ongoing dominance on the grass but the race also has a distinct Illinois flavor.

Chris Block, who has a recent history of upset wins, saddles Captivating Moon, last year's Grade III Fair Grounds Stakes winner at 43-1 odds, and Another Mystery, who captured the Grade III J.B. Connelley at Sam Houston Jan. 30 as a 24-1 chance.

Don't ignore Cavalry Charge, winner of this year's Fair Grounds Stakes, or the progressive Santin, a Godolphin homebred who just missed in that race and is 1/2 length and a head short of being undefeated after four starts.

Olympiad, a 4-year-old Speightstown colt trained by Bill Mott, is the 8-5 favorite on the morning line for Saturday's $500,000 Grade II New Orleans Classic at 1 1/8 miles on the dirt.

Olympiad won the Grade III Mineshaft handicap over the track in his last start. Proxy, a 4-year-old Godolphin homebred by Tapit, looks dangerous after a handy win Feb. 25 after a 10-month absence.

Saturday's Fair Grounds card also includes the Crescent City Derby and Oaks for state-breds, the $100,000 Tom Benson Memorial for fillies and mares on the turf.

Oaklawn Park

Six 3-year-old fillies tackle 6 furlongs in Saturday's $150,000 Purple Martin Stakes. The oddsmaker couldn't separate them much with Wicked Halo the 5-2 morning-line favorite, both Como Square and Verylittlecents at 3-1 and Pretty Birdie at 4-1.

Hypersport and Mistyneedsacocktail round out the field. Wicked Halo, another of the Gun Runner progeny in training with Steve Asmussen, won the Grade II Adirondack at Saratoga last summer and returned from a long layoff to finish fourth against a very good field in the local Dixie Bell on Feb. 19.

Santa Anita

Going to Vegas is the morning-line favorite among eight in Saturday's $125,000 Grade III Santa Ana Stakes for fillies and mares at 1 1/4 miles on the grass.

The 5-year-old Goldencents mare won the 2021 Santa Ana and come off a second in the Grade II Buena Vista Stakes in her 2022 debut. Closing Remarks, third in the Buena Vista, and Neige Blanche, winner of three of her last four starts, also get some support.

Sunland Park

Sunday's program, in addition to the Sunland Park Derby and Oaks, has the New Mexico Breeders' Derby and Oaks for state-bred 3-year-olds and three other stakes.

Aqueduct

The New York Claiming Championship returns to the Big A Saturday with 10 races restricted to horses that have run for prescribed claiming tags during 2021 and 2022 -- similar to the national Claiming Crown series.

The event drew some big fields and some likely juicy wagering opportunities. The races are named for horses that ran to be claimed at the track.

"Days like this are important," said Robert Falcone Jr., who will saddle four starters on the card. "The claiming rank and allowance horses make up the race cards day in and day out. It's good to have a day for them."

Turfway Park

Marissa's Lady suffered her first defeat when she was asked to go 1 mile for the first time in Cincinnati Trophy Stakes on March 5. Leading most of the way, she tired in deep stretch to finish second.

Saturday the Violence filly backs up to 6 furlongs, and has been installed the even-money favorite in the $100,000 Serena's Song Stakes for 3-year-old fillies.

Trainer Wesley Ward has entered Ruthin, a British-bred daughter of Ribchester who won her career debut at Keeneland 11 months ago, then finished seventh in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and hasn't raced since. She's been training well in Florida.