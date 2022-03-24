Jorge Masvidal arrested on felony charges after Miami incident with UFC rival

MIAMI, March 24 (UPI) -- Jorge Masvidal was arrested on felony charges, spent the night in a Miami jail and was released early Thursday after an incident with UFC rival Colby Covington, the Miami Beach Police Department and Masvidal confirmed.

The department announced late Wednesday that detectives arrested Masvidal and charged him with aggravated battery with a mask and felony criminal mischief, with more than $1,000 in property damage. He was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Masvidal and his manager confirmed his release early Thursday on social media.

Aggravated battery in Florida carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison or probation and fines up to $10,000. Felony criminal mischief carries a penalty of up to five years of imprisonment if property damage exceeds $1,000.

According to a police report, officers were told about a disturbance at about 11 p.m. EDT Monday at a restaurant in Miami Beach. They reported to the scene and made contact with Covington who said he was attacked by Masvidal.

Covington told police that Masvidal ran up to him as he left the restaurant and hit him on his left side without notice or warning. Covington said that Masvidal also hit him in the mouth and eye and he sustained a fractured tooth.

Covington told police that Masvidal was wearing a blue surgical mask over his mouth during the incident.

Masvidal tagged Covington in a tweet after the incident. TMZ also obtained video of the incident, which included Covington speaking to police.

Covington also appeared on social media videos from inside the restaurant in the hours before the incident. Social media personality and comedian Bob Menery, who was with Covington Monday at the restaurant in Miami, also tweeted early Tuesday that he was "disappointed" in Masvidal.

RELATED Ex-UFC champion Cain Velasquez arraigned on attempted murder charge

Masvidal, 37, owns a 35-16-0 record in UFC. Covington, 34, beat Masvidal by unanimous decision in UFC 272 on March 5 in Paradise, Nev. Kamaru Usman (20-1-0) beat Covington (17-3-0) for the welterweight title belt on Nov. 6 at UFC 268.