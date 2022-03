UMBC guard Joe Sherburne dribbles against Virginia in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament on March 16, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by Mitchell Layton/UMBC Athletics

March 23 (UPI) -- Adidas said Wednesday it's creating a network to allow more than 50,000 student athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. Adidas said that tied to this year's 50th anniversary of Title IX, the new program "will be laser-focused on achieving an enduring goal from the brand: creating a more equitable future in sport." Advertisement

"We hope to uplift student-athletes by providing educational opportunities to learn more about the NIL and business landscape, which may include bringing them into brand moments and campaigns, partnerships with existing brand athlete partners and ambassadors," Adidas NCAA program lead Jim Murphy said in a statement.

Eligible student athletes in 109 NCAA Division I partner schools across 23 sports will get the chance to become paid Adidas brand ambassadors.

The NIL network will be phased in over the next year.

First up will be Power 5 programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Murphy said the Adidas NIL program is just one example of "how we will continue to find touch-points in the marketplace to amplify our athletes and making sure that they are grounded in equitable opportunities as it moves forward within our universes."

Advertisement

"At Adidas, we are committed to creating change through sport and recognize the important role student-athletes play in shaping the future," Rupert Campbell, president of Adidas North America, said in a statement.

Adidas partner Billie Jean King said, "It has been a long 50 years since the passage of Title IX -- and we've fought and played for equality every step of the way."