Bryson DeChambeau returns to PGA Tour, admits table tennis injury

Bryson DeChambeau returns to the PGA Tour on Wednesday at the World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Bryson DeChambeau is set to return this week to the PGA Tour, ending an injury-related hiatus from the sport. The No. 13 golfer in the world also admitted he sustained his wrist injury during a game of table tennis. DeChambeau spoke about his return during an appearance Tuesday on Golf Channel. He tees off Wednesday at the World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play. Advertisement

"It was obviously a thing that happened. ... I slipped playing some ping pong and that aggravated everything and made it really bad," DeChambeau said.

"Other than that, a little bit too much use."

DeChambeau, who also is dealing with hip issues, last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in January in San Diego. He went on to miss the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Genesis Invitational, the Honda Classic, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship, among other tournaments, due to his injuries.

DeChambeau said surgery remains an option.

The Masters Tournament is the next major on the schedule. That tournament runs from April 7 through 10 in Augusta, Ga. He said he "probably" wouldn't be fully back "at it," health-wise, until the Masters.

"People are going to say it's [injured because] of speed training and all that and, sure, some of the things have been a part of that, just abuse and working really, really hard," DeChambeau said of his wrist.

"But at the same time, I wouldn't have traded it for anything. I've learned so much about my body as time has gone on and learned how to manage things and how important rest is."

World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play competitions run from Wednesday through Sunday at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. The tournament airs on ESPN+, Golf Channel, Peacock and NBC.

DeChambeau battles Richard Bland at 2:44 p.m. EDT Wednesday in his first-round match. He faces Lee Westwood in the second round at 1:16 p.m. Thursday in Austin.