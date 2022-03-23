Watch Live
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson returns to Senate for 2nd day of questioning
Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 23, 2022 / 8:51 AM

Bryson DeChambeau returns to PGA Tour, admits table tennis injury

By Alex Butler
1/6
Bryson DeChambeau returns to PGA Tour, admits table tennis injury
Bryson DeChambeau returns to the PGA Tour on Wednesday at the World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Bryson DeChambeau is set to return this week to the PGA Tour, ending an injury-related hiatus from the sport. The No. 13 golfer in the world also admitted he sustained his wrist injury during a game of table tennis.

DeChambeau spoke about his return during an appearance Tuesday on Golf Channel. He tees off Wednesday at the World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play.

Advertisement

"It was obviously a thing that happened. ... I slipped playing some ping pong and that aggravated everything and made it really bad," DeChambeau said.

"Other than that, a little bit too much use."

RELATED Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama drops out of Players Championship

DeChambeau, who also is dealing with hip issues, last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in January in San Diego. He went on to miss the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Genesis Invitational, the Honda Classic, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship, among other tournaments, due to his injuries.

DeChambeau said surgery remains an option.

The Masters Tournament is the next major on the schedule. That tournament runs from April 7 through 10 in Augusta, Ga. He said he "probably" wouldn't be fully back "at it," health-wise, until the Masters.

Advertisement
RELATED Players Championship: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa favored for $3.6M prize

"People are going to say it's [injured because] of speed training and all that and, sure, some of the things have been a part of that, just abuse and working really, really hard," DeChambeau said of his wrist.

"But at the same time, I wouldn't have traded it for anything. I've learned so much about my body as time has gone on and learned how to manage things and how important rest is."

World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play competitions run from Wednesday through Sunday at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. The tournament airs on ESPN+, Golf Channel, Peacock and NBC.

RELATED Injured golfer Bryson DeChambeau pulls out of Players Championship

DeChambeau battles Richard Bland at 2:44 p.m. EDT Wednesday in his first-round match. He faces Lee Westwood in the second round at 1:16 p.m. Thursday in Austin.

Latest Headlines

Zion Williamson shows off injury progress with dunk video
NBA // 1 hour ago
Zion Williamson shows off injury progress with dunk video
March 23 (UPI) -- Zion Williamson provided a progress update on his recovery from a fractured foot with a video he posted to social media, which featured the New Orleans Pelicans All-Star throwing down an acrobatic dunk.
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis rips NCAA for transgender swimmer's gold medal
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis rips NCAA for transgender swimmer's gold medal
March 22 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an official proclamation declaring Emma Weyant the "rightful winner" of an NCAA women's swimming championship race over transgender competitor Lia Thomas.
Australian tennis player Ash Barty, world women's No. 1, retires at age 25
Sports News // 10 hours ago
Australian tennis player Ash Barty, world women's No. 1, retires at age 25
March 22 (UPI) -- Ash Barty, the top-ranked women's tennis player in the world, announced her retirement from the sport Tuesday.
Toronto Maple Leafs to wear Justin Bieber-designed alternate jerseys
NHL // 10 hours ago
Toronto Maple Leafs to wear Justin Bieber-designed alternate jerseys
March 22 (UPI) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs will wear a Justin Bieber-designed alternate jersey for Wednesday's game against the New Jersey Devils, it was announced Tuesday.
NBA fines Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic $40K for throwing Pacers fan's phone
NBA // 14 hours ago
NBA fines Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic $40K for throwing Pacers fan's phone
March 22 (UPI) -- The NBA fined Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic $40,000 on Tuesday for confronting a Pacers fan at a game in Indiana and throwing the individual's cellphone.
Rafael Nadal's injured rib could alter French Open practice
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Rafael Nadal's injured rib could alter French Open practice
March 22 (UPI) -- Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal will miss up to six weeks of action with a rib injury, which puts his preparation in jeopardy for the 2022 French Open, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.
Deion Sanders calls out 10 NFL teams for no-shows at Jackson State pro day
NFL // 23 hours ago
Deion Sanders calls out 10 NFL teams for no-shows at Jackson State pro day
March 22 (UPI) -- Twenty-two NFL teams attended Jackson State's pro day this week, but Tigers coach -- and Pro Football Hall of Famer -- Deion Sanders criticized those who didn't send representatives to scout the HBCU stars.
Buccaneers, RB Leonard Fournette agree to 3-year deal
NFL // 1 day ago
Buccaneers, RB Leonard Fournette agree to 3-year deal
March 22 (UPI) -- Free agent running back Leonard Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a new deal, which will keep the veteran under contract through the 2024 season.
Bills, WR Jamison Crowder agree to one-year pact
NFL // 1 day ago
Bills, WR Jamison Crowder agree to one-year pact
March 22 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year contract with free agent wide receiver Jamison Crowder.
LeBron James records 38-point triple-double, Lakers beat Cavaliers
NBA // 1 day ago
LeBron James records 38-point triple-double, Lakers beat Cavaliers
March 22 (UPI) -- LeBron James totaled 38 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The win was the second in six games for the 31-41 Lakers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Deion Sanders calls out 10 NFL teams for no-shows at Jackson State pro day
Deion Sanders calls out 10 NFL teams for no-shows at Jackson State pro day
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis rips NCAA for transgender swimmer's gold medal
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis rips NCAA for transgender swimmer's gold medal
Rafael Nadal's injured rib could alter French Open practice
Rafael Nadal's injured rib could alter French Open practice
UConn, North Carolina wins cap off 2nd round of women's tourney
UConn, North Carolina wins cap off 2nd round of women's tourney
Phil Mickelson out of Masters golf tournament for first time in 28 years
Phil Mickelson out of Masters golf tournament for first time in 28 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement