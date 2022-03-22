Trending
March 22, 2022 / 11:00 PM

World No. 1 Ash Barty, 25, retires from tennis

By Connor Grott
World No. 1 Ash Barty, 25, retires from tennis
Ash Barty's stunning announcement comes less than two months after her triumph at the Australian Open. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

March 22 (UPI) -- Ash Barty, the top-ranked women's tennis player in the world, announced her retirement from the sport Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Barty, who won the Australian Open in January, revealed her decision to retire on social media.

"Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis," Barty wrote on Instagram. "I wasn't sure how to share this news with you, so I asked my good friend [Casey Dellacqua] to help me.

"I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I'll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together."

Barty also posted an accompanying video interview with Dellacqua, a retired Australian tennis player and current broadcaster. Barty noted there will be "more to come [Wednesday] at my press conference."

Barty's stunning announcement comes less than two months after her triumph at the Australian Open, her home tournament. It was her third Grand Slam singles title.

She ended a 44-year drought for Australian women at the Australian Open when she captured the singles title at Melbourne Park in late January. It was her first Grand Slam victory on hard courts after previous wins on grass at Wimbledon (2021) and on clay at the French Open (2019).

Earlier this month, Barty announced she was withdrawing from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and the Miami Open, citing a need for further recovery after winning the first major tournament of the year.

"Unfortunately, my body has not recovered the way I'd hoped after the Australian Open and I have not been able to adequately prepare for Indian Wells and Miami," she said March 3. "I don't believe I am at the level necessary to win these events and as a result I have decided to withdraw from both tournaments.

"I love these events and am sad not to be there competing but getting my body right must be my focus."

