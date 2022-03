Phil Mickelson, shown June 17, 2021, won the Masters in 2004, 2006 and 2010. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson won't compete in next month's tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, marking the first time since 1994 that he won't take part in the event. Mickelson was listed as a participant up until Monday, when his name was included among past champions who won't play. It would have been his 30th Masters start. Advertisement

The 51-year-old Mickelson -- who won the Masters in 2004, 2006 and 2010 -- has been embroiled in controversy since last month, when author Alan Shipnuck released an excerpt from his upcoming unauthorized biography of Mickelson.

In the excerpt, Mickelson criticized the PGA Tour and said he was involved in designing the working agreement for a breakaway golf league being financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

The six-time major champion described the Saudis as "scary [expletives]," but he said he was looking past their controversial history of human rights violations to gain leverage with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

Mickelson's comments garnered widespread criticism, including from fellow PGA Tour players. The backlash caused him to apologize days later.

In response to Mickelson's comments, Callaway suspended its sponsorship with Mickelson, and KPMG, Amstel Light and Workday ended their partnerships with him.

Mickelson previously said he was taking time away from golf "to prioritize the ones he loves most and to work on being the man he wants to be."