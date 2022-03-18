March Madness, Formula 1, golf pack weekend sports schedule

1/5

Nelly Cummings and No. 14 Colgate face No. 3 Wisconsin in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament at 9:40 p.m. EDT Friday on TBS. Photo by Olivia Hokanson/Colgate Athletics

MIAMI, March 18 (UPI) -- Dozens of men's and women's college basketball tournament games, the first Formula 1 race of the season and a PGA Tour event lead the weekend sports schedule. NBA, NHL and MLS regular-season games also air this weekend. A trio of NASCAR races in Atlanta and several UFC fights will provide even more entertainment for sports fans from Friday through Sunday. Advertisement

But March Madness will be the main sporting event for the next month, as the best men's and women's Division I college basketball teams battle in their respective 68-team tournaments.

The men's tournament, which started Tuesday, runs through April 4 and airs on CBS, TBS, truTV and TNT. The women's tournament, which started Wednesday, runs through April 3 and airs on ESPN networks.

Men's basketball

The first 16 first-round games from the men's tournament air Thursday. The second wave of first-round matchups air Friday.

On Friday, No. 7 seed Ohio State battles No. 10 Loyola Chicago in the first game at 12:15 p.m. on CBS. No. 2 Auburn faces No. 15 Jacksonville State at 12:40 p.m. on truTV.

No. 2 Duke faces No. 15 CSU Fullerton later in the day in what will be the final first-round game in Mike Krzyzewski's Duke tenure. That game tips off at 7:10 p.m. and airs on CBS. No. 1 Arizona faces No. 16 Wright State at 7:27 p.m. on truTV. No. 3 Wisconsin battles No. 14 Colgate at 9:50 p.m. on TBS.

The men's tournament continues with second-round games Saturday and Sunday. Those games start at noon each day and air on the same networks.

Women's basketball

A total of 32 women's first-round tournament games also air between Friday and Saturday night. No. 8 Miami and No. 9 South Florida start the first round with an 11:30 a.m. EDT matchup Friday on ESPN2. South Carolina, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, battles No. 16 Howard at 2 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

No. 1 Louisville faces No. 16 Albany at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. No. 1 Stanford battles No. 16 Montana State at 10 p.m. on the same network.

No. 9 Kansas State and No. 8 Washington State launch Saturday's slate of first-round women's tournament games. That matchup tips off at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2.

No. 2 UConn follows with a game against No. 15 Mercer at 1 p.m. on ABC. No. 1 North Carolina State, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 4 Arizona and No. 3 Indiana will be among the other top women's teams in action Saturday night.

The second round of the women's tournaments starts Sunday afternoon and airs on the same networks.

F1 debut

The 2022 Formula 1 season starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday at the Bahrain International Circuit in Bahrain. The event airs at 10:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN.

Max Verstappen, the 2021 Formula 1 world champion, is the favorite in the event. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is once again expected to be his top challenger. The race features 57 laps on the 3.3-mile track, with drivers circling for a total of 191.5 miles.

Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and George Russell are among the other favorites in the event. Practices take place Friday and Saturday in Bahrain. Qualifying also is scheduled for Saturday.

Hamilton edged Verstappen to win last year in Bahrain. That win gave Hamilton five titles from the event, including three-consecutive victories.

Weekend schedule (all times EDT)

Friday

College basketball

Men's

Loyola vs. Ohio State at 12:15 p.m. on CBS

Jacksonville State vs. Auburn at 12:40 p.m. on truTV

Montana State vs. Texas Tech at 1:45 p.m. on TNT

Yale vs. Purdue at 2 p.m. on TBS

Delaware vs. Villanova at 2:45 p.m. on CBS

Miami vs. USC at 3:10 p.m. on truTV

Notre Dame vs. Alabama at 4:15 p.m. on TNT

Virginian Tech vs. Texas at 4:30 p.m. on TBS

Chattanooga vs. Illinois at 6:50 p.m. on TNT

CSU Fullerton vs. Duke at 7:10 p.m. on CBS

Iowa State vs. LSU at 7:20 p.m. on TBS

Wright State vs. Arizona at 7:27 p.m. on truTV

UAB vs. Houston at 9:20 p.m. on TNT

Davidson vs. Michigan State at 9:40 p.m. on CBS

Colgate at Wisconsin at 9:50 p.m. on TBS

TCU vs. Seton Hall at 9:57 p.m. on truTV

Women's

South Florida vs. Miami at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2

South Dakota vs. Ole Miss at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Creighton vs. Colorado at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN News

Howard vs. South Carolina at 2 p.m. on ESPN

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Virginia Tech at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Gonzaga vs. Nebraska at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN News

Hawaii vs. Baylor at 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Illinois State vs. Iowa at 4 p.m. on ESPN

Delaware vs. Maryland at 5 p.m. on ESPNU

Arkansas vs. Utah at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN News

Albany vs. Louisville at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

Georgia Tech vs. Kansas at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Dayton vs. Georgia at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN News

Fairfield vs. Texas at 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Montana State vs. Stanford at 10 p.m. on ESPN2

UT Arlington vs. Iowa State at 10 p.m. on ESPNU

Golf

Valspar Championship: Second round from 2 to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Soccer

Premier League: Leeds United vs. Wolves at 3:30 p.m. on USA Network

NHL

Flyers at Senators at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Capitals at Hurricanes at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Bruins at Jets at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Sabres at Flames at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Panthers at Ducks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Avalanche at Sharks at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+

NBA

Grizzlies at Hawks at 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Bulls at Suns at 10 p.m. on NBA TV

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa at 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

MLS: Miami at Cincinnati at 1 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Philadelphia at NYCFC at 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Serie A: Fiorentina at Inter Milan at 1 p.m. on beIN Sports

FA Cup: Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough at 1:15 p.m. on ESPN+

Bundesliga: FC Union Berlin at Bayern Munich at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: DC United at Toronto at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Orlando at Los Angeles Galaxy at 3:30 p.m. on TUDN/Twitter

La Liga: Atletico Madrid at Rayo Vallecano at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Montreal at Atlanta at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Kansas City at Chicago at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: New England at Charlotte at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: San Jose at Minnesota at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Portland at Dallas at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Colorado at Houston at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Nashville at Salt Lake at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+

College basketball

Men's

Second round games start at noon

Women's

Kansas State vs. Washington State at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2

Mercer vs. UConn at 1 p.m. on ABC

Villanova vs. BYU at 1 p.m. on ESPN News

Charlotte vs. Indiana at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2

TBD vs. NC State at 2 p.m. on ESPN

TBD vs. Ohio State at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Buffalo vs. Tennessee at 3 p.m. on ABC

American vs. Michigan at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Florida vs. UCF at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN News

Princeton vs. Kentucky at 4 p.m. on ESPN

Jackson State vs. LSU at 5 p.m. on ESPNU

Belmont vs. Oregon at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Stephen F. Austin vs. North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN News

UMass vs. Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

UNLV vs. Arizona at 10 p.m. on ESPN2

IUPUI vs. Oklahoma at 10 p.m. on ESPNU

Golf

Valspar Championship: Third round from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; from 3 to 6 p.m. on NBC

NHL

Stars at Islanders at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Blackhawks at Wild at 2 p.m. on NHL Network

Devils at Oilers at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Kings at Golden Knights at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Blues at Blue Jackets at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Penguins at Coyotes at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Senators at Canadiens at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Maple Leafs at Predators at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Rangers at Lightning at 8 p.m. on ABC

Flames at Canucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Red Wings at Kraken at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

NASCAR

Truck Series Fr8 208 at 2:30 p.m. on FS1

Xfinity Series Nalley Cars 250 at 5 p.m. on FS1

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+

Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria at 4 p.m.

Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina after first fight

Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato after second fight

Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas after third fight

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker after fourth fight

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall after fifth fight

NBA

Mavericks at Hornets at 7 p.m. on NBA TV

Sunday

Soccer

Ligue 1: PSG at Monaco at 8 a.m. on beIN Sports

Premier League: Brentford at Leicester City at 9 a.m. on USA Network

Serie A: Salernitana at Juventus at 10 a.m. on beIN Sports

FA Cup: Manchester City at Southampton at 11 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: West Ham at Tottenham Hotspur at 12:30 p.m. on USA Network

FA Cup: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Columbus at New York Red Bulls at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at FC Cologne at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

La Liga: Barcelona at Real Madrid at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Seattle at Austin at 4:30 p.m. on FS1

MLS: Vancouver at LAFC at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Formula 1

Bahrain Grand Prix at 10:55 a.m. on ESPN

College basketball

Men's

Second round games start at noon

Women's

Second round games air on ESPN networks

Golf

Valspar Championship: Final round from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; from 3 to 6 p.m. on NBC

NHL

Islanders at Flyers at 2 p.m. on TNT

Stars at Capitals at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Rangers at Hurricanes at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Jets at Blackhawks at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Coyotes at Sharks at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Sabres at Canucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

NASCAR

Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at 3 p.m. on Fox