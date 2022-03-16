March Madness: Wright State beats Bryant for first NCAA Tournament win

March 16 (UPI) -- Wright State earned a 93-82 win over Bryant on Wednesday night in the penultimate game of the First Four, claiming its first NCAA Tournament victory in school history.

Playing inside University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, just 12 miles from its home court, Wright State (22-13) advanced to play the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats in the West Region on Friday in San Diego.

Advertisement

Junior guard Tanner Holden notched 37 points and 11 rebounds for the Raiders, who brought down 44 rebounds -- their second most of the season -- in the win over Bryant. Holden was 11 of 15 from the field and added two steals.

Tyler Calvin had 21 points, five rebounds and four assists for Wright State, while Grant Basile tallied 14 points, eight boards and three blocks.

Peter Kiss, the NCAA's leading scorer in the regular season, led Bryant (22-10) with 28 points on 11 of 24 shooting. The senior guard also had four rebounds, two assists and three steals for the Bulldogs.

Luis Hurtado notched 13 points and six rebounds for Bryant, which shot a season-worst 16.7% from 3-point range. Tyler Brelsford added 12 points and two assists.

Both teams were seeded 16th in the First Four field. In the last game of the First Four, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a battle of No. 11 seeds.

The winner of that matchup is scheduled to play the sixth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in the West Region of the 2022 tournament.