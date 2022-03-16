Watch Live
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses joint session of U.S. Congress to urge help fighting Russia
Sports News
March 16, 2022 / 8:40 AM

Jackson-Davis leads Indiana past Wyoming, sets up Saint Mary's matchup

By Alex Butler
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis made 10 of 16 field goal attempts and scored 29 points to lead the Hoosiers to a win over Wyoming on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. Photo By Andrew Mascharka/Indiana Athletics

March 16 (UPI) -- Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 29 points to lead Indiana to a First Four win over Wyoming, sending the Hoosiers to the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, in which they'll meet Saint Mary's.

Jackson-Davis made 10 of 16 field goals and totaled nine rebounds in the battle of No. 12 seeds Tuesday at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton Ohio. The Hoosiers' win finalized the East region of the bracket.

"It was a surreal environment, even for the First Four," Jackson-Davis told reporters. "I've always dreamed about playing in this tournament. Finally being able to live out that dream and performing at the highest level, I am truly grateful."

The Hoosiers (21-13) played in the first tournament game since 2016, when they advanced to the Sweet 16 under former coach Tom Crean.

RELATED Incarnate Word, Howard launch largest field in women's basketball tourney history

"We didn't want to be in the play-in game, but sometimes the ball doesn't roll your way. Just playing in front of our fans, almost like a home crowd one more time, was awesome," Jackson-Davis said.

Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo scored 15 points, while Indiana guard Xavier Johnson scored 10. Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado paced the Cowboys (25-9) with 21 points, but totaled 10 turnovers.

"It was fun, being my first time in the tournament," Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. "But this is not about me. This is about the guys who wear that uniform and my staff helping me try to push these guys over the top.

RELATED College football: Michigan hires Power 5's first female graduate assistant

"They answered the ball loud and clear."

Earlier Tuesday, Texas Southern beat fellow 16 seed Texas A&M Corpus Christi to finalize the Midwest region. The Tigers will face No. 1 Kansas in their first-round game.

No. 16 seeds Wright State and Bryant and No. 11 seeds Rutgers and Notre Dame face off Wednesday in Dayton to claim the final two spots in the bracket.

RELATED College basketball: Texas schools, Indiana-Wyoming start men's NCAA First Four

The winner of the first matchup will be rewarded with a first-round meeting with top-seeded Arizona. Rutgers or Notre Dame will face No. 6 Alabama in the first round.

No. 12 Indiana faces No. 5 Saint Mary's in the first round at 7:20 p.m. EDT Thursday on TBS. The winner will face No. 4 UCLA or No. 13 Arkansas in the second round. The winner of that matchup will face No. 1 Baylor, No. 16 Norfolk State, UNC or Marquette in the Sweet 16.

Wright State battles Bryant in the third First Four game at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday on truTV. Rutgers then faces Notre Dame in the final First Four game at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on the same network.

Latest Headlines

Kyrie Irving scores franchise-record 60 in Nets win vs. Magic
NBA // 54 minutes ago
Kyrie Irving scores franchise-record 60 in Nets win vs. Magic
March 16 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Kyrie Irving scored a franchise-record 60 points, with 41 in the first half, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a dominant win over the Orlando Magic.
Browns QB Baker Mayfield thanks fans amid team's Deshaun Watson meeting
NFL // 1 hour ago
Browns QB Baker Mayfield thanks fans amid team's Deshaun Watson meeting
March 16 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield posted a letter to fans on social media, thanking them for their support, amid news that the team met with and is interested in acquiring Deshaun Watson.
Incarnate Word, Howard launch largest field in women's basketball tourney history
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Incarnate Word, Howard launch largest field in women's basketball tourney history
March 16 (UPI) -- Incarnate Word and Howard will meet Wednesday in the first-ever First Four women's college basketball tournament game. Eight total First Four foes will fight for inclusion into the largest tournament field in history.
March Madness: Texas Southern beats Texas A&M-CC in First Four opener
Sports News // 10 hours ago
March Madness: Texas Southern beats Texas A&M-CC in First Four opener
March 15 (UPI) -- Texas Southern outlasted Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-67 on Tuesday night in the First Four opener of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.
College football: Michigan hires Power 5's first female graduate assistant
Sports News // 12 hours ago
College football: Michigan hires Power 5's first female graduate assistant
March 15 (UPI) -- The University of Michigan has hired Milan Bolden-Morris as the first woman to be a graduate assistant coach at a Power 5 college football program, the school announced.
Atlanta Braves sign newly acquired Matt Olson to 8-year, $168M contract
MLB // 13 hours ago
Atlanta Braves sign newly acquired Matt Olson to 8-year, $168M contract
March 15 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves signed Matt Olson to an eight-year, $168 million contract Tuesday, just 24 hours after the club acquired the All-Star first baseman in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.
Dolphins, offensive lineman Connor Williams agree to two-year deal
NFL // 20 hours ago
Dolphins, offensive lineman Connor Williams agree to two-year deal
March 15 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins and guard Connor Williams agreed to a two-year contract on Tuesday, which should bolster the offensive line in front of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Defensive end Randy Gregory snubs Cowboys offer, will join Broncos
NFL // 21 hours ago
Defensive end Randy Gregory snubs Cowboys offer, will join Broncos
March 15 (UPI) -- Defensive end Randy Gregory will sign with the Denver Broncos, and not the Dallas Cowboys, despite his former team's multiple announcements Tuesday that he decided to re-sign with the franchise in free agency.
Patriots to trade DE Chase Winovich for Browns LB Mack Wilson
NFL // 21 hours ago
Patriots to trade DE Chase Winovich for Browns LB Mack Wilson
March 15 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots agreed to trade edge rusher Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson, a source close to the league told UPI.
College basketball: Texas schools, Indiana-Wyoming start men's NCAA First Four
Sports News // 22 hours ago
College basketball: Texas schools, Indiana-Wyoming start men's NCAA First Four
March 15 (UPI) -- Texas Southern tips off against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, while Indiana battles Wyoming in the First Four, launching the month-long 2022 NCAA Division I men's college basketball tournament Tuesday.
