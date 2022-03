Texas Southern men's basketball coach Johnny Jones (C), shown March 28, 2019, and the Tigers move on to play top-seeded Kansas in the Midwest first round. Photo courtesy of Chambersbm/Wikimedia Commons

March 15 (UPI) -- Texas Southern outlasted Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-67 on Tuesday night in the First Four opener of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. Bryson Etienne had a game-high 21 points for the Tigers, who earned their third NCAA tourney win in five seasons. Texas Southern moves on to play top-seeded Kansas in the Midwest first round. Advertisement

P.J. Henry sank three straight free throws with 5:32 left in the second half to push Texas Southern (19-12) in front for good. He finished with 14 points and shot 10 of 13 from the free-throw line.

John Walker III added 16 points for the Tigers, while Brison Gresham had six points and 13 rebounds.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-12) led by as much as eight points in the opening half and held a small lead early in the second before Texas Southern pulled away late. The Islanders' season comes to a close after they captured the Southwestern Athletic Conference title on Saturday.

Trevian Tennyson led Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with 18 points on 7 of 13 shooting. Simeon Fryer added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Terrion Murdix had 10 points and six assists.

Advertisement

In the other First Four matchup Tuesday night, the Indiana Hoosiers (20-13) battled the Wyoming Cowboys (25-8) in a battle of No. 12 seeds. The winner of that game advances to play fifth-seeded Saint Mary's in the East region.