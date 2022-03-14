Golf: Cameron Smith wins The Players Championship, record $3.6M prize

1/5

Cameron Smith of Australia holds the Gold Man 2022 Players Championship trophy after the final round of The Players Championship on Monday at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Cameron Smith outlasted Anirban Lahiri and multiple weather delays to win The Players Championship on Monday at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Smith finished at 13-under 275 to capture the record $3.6 million prize and 600 points in the FedEx Cup standings. It was the Australian's fifth career win on the PGA Tour and second of the year following his victory in January at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Advertisement

The 28-year-old Smith emerged victorious Monday in front of his mother and sister, whom he hadn't seen for more than two years due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Australia during the pandemic.

"It's really cool to have them here," said Smith, who resides in Jacksonville Beach. "My main priority was to hang out with them. Golf was second. It's nice to see them and nice to get a win for them."

Lahiri, who began the final round with a one-shot lead, birdied the 17th hole and needed one more to force a playoff. He came up short of the green on the par-4 18th and eventually settled for par to close with a 69.

The 34-year-old Lahiri ended the tournament at 12-under 276 and picked up $2.18 million from the $20 million purse -- the richest in golf history -- for his second-place finish. It was his best finish on the Tour.

Paul Casey finished third at 11-under par, while Kevin Kisner came in fourth at 10-under 278. Keegan Bradley rounded out the top five at 9-under 279.

The Players Championship finally concluded Monday after numerous weather issues at TPC Sawgrass. Thursday's first round lasted more than 54 hours due to endless rain in the area, with the round finishing Saturday morning.

The wind and cold temperatures that followed caused additional hardships on the players. It was the first Monday finish since 2005 at The Players.

Scenes from 2022 PGA Players Championship

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen tees off on the first hole in the final round of the Players PGA Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on Monday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo