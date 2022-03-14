Advertisement
Sports News
March 14, 2022 / 7:36 AM

Golf: Anirban Lahiri leads delayed Players Championship

By Alex Butler
1/5
Golf: Anirban Lahiri leads delayed Players Championship
Anirban Lahiri holds a one-stroke lead on the field at the 2022 Players Championship. File Photo by Frank Polich/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Anirban Lahiri fired a 5-under par through 11 holes in the third round to take a one-stroke lead into what is scheduled to be the final day of the 2022 Players Championship on Monday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The tournament, planned for a Thursday through Sunday format, continues to experience reshuffled tee times and disjointed rounds due to wet weather and darkness. None of the 71 players who made the third-round cut finished the round Sunday at TPC Sawgrass.

Advertisement

"The nature of what we do, it's unpredictable," Lahiri told reporters. "You just don't know. You grind away, you keep chipping away, and when it clicks it clicks."

Lahiri and Tom Hoge didn't even start the second round until Sunday morning. Hoge and Harold Varner III are 8-under for the tournament, one stroke back of Lahiri's 9-under. Sebastian Munoz, Paul Casey and Sam Burns each are 7-under par and sit tied for fourth.

RELATED Players Championship interrupted again by rain; play to resume Saturday

Francesco Mollinari, Daniel Berger, Cameron Smith and Doug Ghim are tied for 7th. Defending champion Justin Thomas, one of the favorites for the tournament, is tied for 18th.

Advertisement

World No. 1 Jon Rahm is tied for 38th and is 1-over par through 12 holes in the third round. Scottie Scheffler, the top player in the FedExCup rankings, is tied for 56th. Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are tied for 45th and 65th, respectively.

Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa are among the top players who didn't make the third-round cut.

RELATED Players Championship, Selection Sunday, NBA top weekend sports schedule

Lahiri, who has never won a PGA Tour event, started his third round with consecutive birdies and totaled four birdies on the front nine. He carded a bogey and a birdie, respectively, on Nos. 10 and 11.

Tommy Fleetwood and Hoge were tied for the lead when second-round play was suspended Saturday night. Niemann, Lahiri and Keith Mitchell were tied for third at that point.

Fleetwood and Hoge also shared the lead with Brice Garrett when first-round play was suspended Thursday.

RELATED Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama drops out of Players Championship

The conclusion of the third round airs from 8 to 11 a.m. EDT Monday on Golf Channel. The final round tees off at 1 p.m. and airs through 6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel. Fans also can stream the tournament from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

Advertisement

The tournament features a $20 million prize purse, with $3.6 million for the first-place finisher.

2022 Players Championship

Patrick Reed putts on the 16th hole in the first round of The Players Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on March 10, 2022. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

College basketball: South Carolina tops women's 68-team tournament field
Sports News // 10 hours ago
College basketball: South Carolina tops women's 68-team tournament field
March 13 (UPI) -- South Carolina, Stanford, Louisville and North Carolina State were revealed Sunday as the top seeds for the 2022 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament.
College basketball: Gonzaga leads men's 68-team tournament field
Sports News // 12 hours ago
College basketball: Gonzaga leads men's 68-team tournament field
MIAMI, March 13 (UPI) -- Gonzaga earned the top overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament bracket, which was revealed Sunday on CBS. Arizona, Kansas and Baylor are the other top seeds in the 68-team field.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady ends brief NFL hiatus, cites 'unfinished business'
NFL // 11 hours ago
Buccaneers' Tom Brady ends brief NFL hiatus, cites 'unfinished business'
March 13 (UPI) -- Tom Brady, who announced his retirement less than two months ago, will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd season in 2022, he said Sunday on social media.
Spurs' Gregg Popovich earns 1,336th victory, breaks all-time NBA wins record
NBA // 2 days ago
Spurs' Gregg Popovich earns 1,336th victory, breaks all-time NBA wins record
March 11 (UPI) -- Legendary San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich passed Don Nelson as the NBA's all-time winningest coach Friday night.
Las Vegas Raiders sign defensive end Maxx Crosby to multiyear extension
NFL // 2 days ago
Las Vegas Raiders sign defensive end Maxx Crosby to multiyear extension
March 11 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby signed a multiyear contract extension with the franchise Friday.
Players Championship interrupted again by rain; play to resume Saturday
Sports News // 2 days ago
Players Championship interrupted again by rain; play to resume Saturday
March 11 (UPI) -- Play was suspended again at The Players Championship on Friday due to heavy rain and won't resume until at least 11 a.m. EST Saturday, the PGA Tour said.
Los Angeles Dodgers bringing back ace Clayton Kershaw on 1-year deal
MLB // 2 days ago
Los Angeles Dodgers bringing back ace Clayton Kershaw on 1-year deal
March 11 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers reached an agreement with ace Clayton Kershaw on a one-year contract Friday, keeping the future Hall of Fame pitcher with the organization for the 2022 season.
Novak Djokovic says Monte-Carlo Masters is next tennis tourney
Sports News // 2 days ago
Novak Djokovic says Monte-Carlo Masters is next tennis tourney
March 11 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic, who slipped from his No. 1 ranking and is barred from many tennis tournaments due to his unvaccinated status, plans to participate in next month's Monte-Carlo Masters, his team announced Friday.
Tampa Bay Derby headlines weekend horse racing
Sports News // 2 days ago
Tampa Bay Derby headlines weekend horse racing
March 11 (UPI) -- With the Kentucky Derby picture still cloudy, Saturday's Tampa Derby might contribute a little focus; all the weekend racing action previewed right here.
Former MLB All-Star pitcher Odalis Perez dies at 44
MLB // 2 days ago
Former MLB All-Star pitcher Odalis Perez dies at 44
March 11 (UPI) -- Odalis Perez, who spent more than a decade in Major League Baseball and was an All-Star in 2022, died at his home in the Dominican Republic, his attorney said. He was 44.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Buccaneers' Tom Brady ends brief NFL hiatus, cites 'unfinished business'
Buccaneers' Tom Brady ends brief NFL hiatus, cites 'unfinished business'
College basketball: Gonzaga leads men's 68-team tournament field
College basketball: Gonzaga leads men's 68-team tournament field
College basketball: South Carolina tops women's 68-team tournament field
College basketball: South Carolina tops women's 68-team tournament field
Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic smacks in own goal against Wild
Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic smacks in own goal against Wild
Spurs' Gregg Popovich earns 1,336th victory, breaks all-time NBA wins record
Spurs' Gregg Popovich earns 1,336th victory, breaks all-time NBA wins record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement