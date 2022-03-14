Golf: Anirban Lahiri leads delayed Players Championship

1/5

Anirban Lahiri holds a one-stroke lead on the field at the 2022 Players Championship. File Photo by Frank Polich/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Anirban Lahiri fired a 5-under par through 11 holes in the third round to take a one-stroke lead into what is scheduled to be the final day of the 2022 Players Championship on Monday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The tournament, planned for a Thursday through Sunday format, continues to experience reshuffled tee times and disjointed rounds due to wet weather and darkness. None of the 71 players who made the third-round cut finished the round Sunday at TPC Sawgrass. Advertisement

"The nature of what we do, it's unpredictable," Lahiri told reporters. "You just don't know. You grind away, you keep chipping away, and when it clicks it clicks."

Lahiri and Tom Hoge didn't even start the second round until Sunday morning. Hoge and Harold Varner III are 8-under for the tournament, one stroke back of Lahiri's 9-under. Sebastian Munoz, Paul Casey and Sam Burns each are 7-under par and sit tied for fourth.

Francesco Mollinari, Daniel Berger, Cameron Smith and Doug Ghim are tied for 7th. Defending champion Justin Thomas, one of the favorites for the tournament, is tied for 18th.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm is tied for 38th and is 1-over par through 12 holes in the third round. Scottie Scheffler, the top player in the FedExCup rankings, is tied for 56th. Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are tied for 45th and 65th, respectively.

Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa are among the top players who didn't make the third-round cut.

Lahiri, who has never won a PGA Tour event, started his third round with consecutive birdies and totaled four birdies on the front nine. He carded a bogey and a birdie, respectively, on Nos. 10 and 11.

Tommy Fleetwood and Hoge were tied for the lead when second-round play was suspended Saturday night. Niemann, Lahiri and Keith Mitchell were tied for third at that point.

Fleetwood and Hoge also shared the lead with Brice Garrett when first-round play was suspended Thursday.

The conclusion of the third round airs from 8 to 11 a.m. EDT Monday on Golf Channel. The final round tees off at 1 p.m. and airs through 6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel. Fans also can stream the tournament from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

The tournament features a $20 million prize purse, with $3.6 million for the first-place finisher.

Patrick Reed putts on the 16th hole in the first round of The Players Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on March 10, 2022. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo