College basketball: South Carolina tops women's 68-team tournament field

Forward Aliyah Boston helped South Carolina earn the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament. Photo by South Carolina Athletics
March 13 (UPI) -- South Carolina, Stanford, Louisville and North Carolina State were revealed Sunday as the top seeds for the 2022 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament.
South Carolina, the No. 1 overall seed, is the favorite to win the month-long competition. This year's field -- announced on ESPN -- features 68 teams for the first time, matching the total for the respective men's tournament.
The women's tournament starts with four First Four round games from Wednesday through Thursday. Thirty-two first round games then air from Friday through Saturday.
The women's Final Four will be April 1 and the National Championship game is scheduled for April 3. Tournament games will air on ESPN networks.
No. 16 seeds Howard and Incarnate Word will battle in the first First Four matchup at 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday on ESPNU to determine South Carolina's first-round foe.
No. 11 seeds Dayton and DePaul follow with another First Four game at 9 p.m. on the same network.
Thursday's slate features First Four matchups between No. 16 seeds Longwood and Mount St. Mary's and No. 11 seeds Missouri State and Florida State on ESPN2.
First-round game tip-off times were not announced Sunday.
Stanford, UConn, North Carolina State, Louisville and Michigan join South Carolina as favorites to win the title.
First Four
Wednesday
No. 16 Howard vs. No. 16 Incarnate Word
No. 11 Dayton vs. No. 11 DePaul
Thursday
No. 16 Mount St. Mary's vs. No. 16 Longwood
No. 11 Florida State vs. No. 11 Missouri State
First Round
Friday
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Incarnate Word
No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 South Florida
No. 3 Iowa St. vs. No. 14 UT Arlington
No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Dayton/DePaul
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois St.
No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Montana State
No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware
No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Fairfield
No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Arkansas
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany
No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawaii
No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Dakota
Saturday
No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV
No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin
No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 Longwood/Mt. St. Mary's
No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass
No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer
No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Missouri St./Florida St.
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American