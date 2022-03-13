College basketball: South Carolina tops women's 68-team tournament field

1/5

Forward Aliyah Boston helped South Carolina earn the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament. Photo by South Carolina Athletics

March 13 (UPI) -- South Carolina, Stanford, Louisville and North Carolina State were revealed Sunday as the top seeds for the 2022 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament. South Carolina, the No. 1 overall seed, is the favorite to win the month-long competition. This year's field -- announced on ESPN -- features 68 teams for the first time, matching the total for the respective men's tournament. Advertisement

The women's tournament starts with four First Four round games from Wednesday through Thursday. Thirty-two first round games then air from Friday through Saturday.

The women's Final Four will be April 1 and the National Championship game is scheduled for April 3. Tournament games will air on ESPN networks.

No. 16 seeds Howard and Incarnate Word will battle in the first First Four matchup at 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday on ESPNU to determine South Carolina's first-round foe.

No. 11 seeds Dayton and DePaul follow with another First Four game at 9 p.m. on the same network.

Thursday's slate features First Four matchups between No. 16 seeds Longwood and Mount St. Mary's and No. 11 seeds Missouri State and Florida State on ESPN2.

First-round game tip-off times were not announced Sunday.

Stanford, UConn, North Carolina State, Louisville and Michigan join South Carolina as favorites to win the title.

First Four

Wednesday

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 16 Incarnate Word

No. 11 Dayton vs. No. 11 DePaul

Thursday

No. 16 Mount St. Mary's vs. No. 16 Longwood

No. 11 Florida State vs. No. 11 Missouri State

First Round

Friday

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Incarnate Word

No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 South Florida

No. 3 Iowa St. vs. No. 14 UT Arlington

No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Dayton/DePaul

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois St.

No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Montana State

No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware

No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Fairfield

No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Arkansas

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawaii

No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Dakota

Saturday

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV

No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin

No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 Longwood/Mt. St. Mary's

No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer

No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State

No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Missouri St./Florida St.

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American