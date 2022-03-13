Advertisement
Sports News
March 13, 2022 / 7:37 PM

College basketball: Gonzaga leads men's 68-team tournament field

By Alex Butler
College basketball: Gonzaga leads men's 68-team tournament field
Chet Holmgren and Gonzaga earned the No. 1 overall seed for the 2022 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. Photo by Gonzaga Athletics

MIAMI, March 13 (UPI) -- Gonzaga earned the top overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament bracket, which was revealed Sunday on CBS. Arizona, Kansas and Baylor are the other top seeds in the 68-team field.

The tournament starts with two First Four round games Tuesday and Wednesday. First round games air Thursday and Friday.

The men's Final Four will be April 2 and the National Championship game is scheduled for April 4. The month-long tournament will air on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

The Big Ten leads all conferences, with nine teams in the field. Six teams apiece were selected from the Big East, Big 12 and SEC. Five ACC teams are in the field.

RELATED Georgia fires coach Tom Crean after 6-26 college basketball season

Indiana, Notre Dame, Rutgers and Wyoming were the last four teams to make the tournament as at-large bids. Dayton, Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M just missed the field.

No. 16 seeds Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Texas Southern battle in the first First Four matchup Tuesday to determine who will advance to a first-round matchup against top-seeded Kansas.

No. 12 seeds Indiana and Wyoming also face off Tuesday in a First Four matchup for the right to take on No. 5 Saint Mary's in the first round.

RELATED Men's, women's college basketball teams ready for renewed March Madness

No. 1 Gonzaga, also ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, is the favorite to win the title. No. 2 seed Kentucky, No. 1 Arizona and No. 2 Duke and No. 1 Baylor are among the other favorites.

The West region, led by Gonzaga, also features Duke, Michigan State and UConn, among other top programs. Baylor's East region features traditional powerhouses Kentucky, North Carolina and UCLA.

Arizona's West region includes Villanova, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan and Illinois. The Midwest region, led by Kansas, also includes top teams Auburn, Wisconsin and Iowa.

RELATED College basketball: Virginia Tech stuns Clemson on OT buzzer-beater at ACC tourney

Specific tip-off times were not yet released, but First Four games start at 6 p.m. EST Tuesday and Wednesday. The first round starts at noon Thursday.

Early Schedule

First Four

Tuesday

No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 12 Wyoming

Wednesday

No. 16 Bryant vs. No. 16 Wright St.

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Rutgers

First Round

Thursday

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia St.

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 8 Boise St. vs. No. 9 Memphis

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico St.

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M Corpus Christi

No. 8 San Diego St. vs. No. 9 Creighton

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota St.

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk St.

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette

No. 5 Saint Mary's vs./ No. 12 Wyoming/Indiana

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Arkon

No. 7 Murray St. vs. No. 10 San Francisco

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peters'

No. 6 Colorado St. vs. No. 11 Michigan

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood

Friday

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright St./Bryant

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB

No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville St.

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale

No. 7 Ohio St. vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Deleware

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 CSU Fullerton

No. 7 Michigan St. vs. No. 10 Davidson

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana St.

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame/Rutgers

