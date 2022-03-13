College basketball: Gonzaga leads men's 68-team tournament field

1/6
Chet Holmgren and Gonzaga earned the No. 1 overall seed for the 2022 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. Photo by Gonzaga Athletics
MIAMI, March 13 (UPI) -- Gonzaga earned the top overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament bracket, which was revealed Sunday on CBS. Arizona, Kansas and Baylor are the other top seeds in the 68-team field.
The tournament starts with two First Four round games Tuesday and Wednesday. First round games air Thursday and Friday.
The men's Final Four will be April 2 and the National Championship game is scheduled for April 4. The month-long tournament will air on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.
The Big Ten leads all conferences, with nine teams in the field. Six teams apiece were selected from the Big East, Big 12 and SEC. Five ACC teams are in the field.
Indiana, Notre Dame, Rutgers and Wyoming were the last four teams to make the tournament as at-large bids. Dayton, Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M just missed the field.
No. 16 seeds Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Texas Southern battle in the first First Four matchup Tuesday to determine who will advance to a first-round matchup against top-seeded Kansas.
No. 12 seeds Indiana and Wyoming also face off Tuesday in a First Four matchup for the right to take on No. 5 Saint Mary's in the first round.
No. 1 Gonzaga, also ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, is the favorite to win the title. No. 2 seed Kentucky, No. 1 Arizona and No. 2 Duke and No. 1 Baylor are among the other favorites.
The West region, led by Gonzaga, also features Duke, Michigan State and UConn, among other top programs. Baylor's East region features traditional powerhouses Kentucky, North Carolina and UCLA.
Arizona's West region includes Villanova, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan and Illinois. The Midwest region, led by Kansas, also includes top teams Auburn, Wisconsin and Iowa.
Specific tip-off times were not yet released, but First Four games start at 6 p.m. EST Tuesday and Wednesday. The first round starts at noon Thursday.
Early Schedule
First Four
Tuesday
No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 12 Wyoming
Wednesday
No. 16 Bryant vs. No. 16 Wright St.
No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Rutgers
First Round
Thursday
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia St.
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont
No. 8 Boise St. vs. No. 9 Memphis
No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico St.
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M Corpus Christi
No. 8 San Diego St. vs. No. 9 Creighton
No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond
No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota St.
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk St.
No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette
No. 5 Saint Mary's vs./ No. 12 Wyoming/Indiana
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Arkon
No. 7 Murray St. vs. No. 10 San Francisco
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peters'
No. 6 Colorado St. vs. No. 11 Michigan
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood
Friday
No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright St./Bryant
No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU
No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB
No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga
No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate
No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami
No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville St.
No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale
No. 7 Ohio St. vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Deleware
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 CSU Fullerton
No. 7 Michigan St. vs. No. 10 Davidson
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana St.
No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame/Rutgers