Golf: Rain puts Players Championship's Sunday finish in doubt

Rain continues to soak players and spectators at the Players Championship on Friday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Rain continues to soak the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., disrupting Friday play at the Players Championship and potentially extending the tournament into next week, the PGA Tour said. The tournament, scheduled for a typical Thursday through Sunday format, also was delayed Thursday. Many golfers were forced to resume their first round Friday morning. Advertisement

PGA Tour chief referee Gary Young, in providing an update on the tournament in a news conference Friday afternoon at Sawgrass, said it is possible the final round could be delayed until Monday.

"I would say, if we do not get back out on the golf course by the end of the day, then we are into that situation," Young said, when asked about a Monday finish. "We've been crunching some numbers, and yes, we are coming close to that point now.

"We've received about 2 1/2 inches of rain at this point in the last 24 hours. The golf course has reached a point where it's unplayable, and we will ride this out as long as we can this afternoon. If a window of opportunity presents itself, we'll get back out there later today."

Thursday's first-round tee times were pushed back, before an additional one-hour stoppage later in the round. A final stoppage was enforced due to darkness. Just 60 of the tournament's 72 groups teed off Thursday.

The round resumed at 7:15 a.m. EST Friday, but was again suspended for what the Tour called "unplayable golf course conditions."

Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge each fired scores of 6-under par through the first round and share the lead with Brice Garnett, who was on his 14th hole at the time of the disruption.

Tournament play extended into Monday in seven previous editions of the tournament. Rain was expected through at least 4 p.m. Friday at Sawgrass. More showers are expected Saturday morning in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The Players Championship airs on NBC and Golf Channel. Reigning champion No. 8 Justin Thomas, No. 2 Collin Morikawa, No. 1 Jon Rahm, No. 6 Rory McIlroy, No. 3 Viktor Hovland, No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 5 Scottie Scheffler, No. 7 Xander Schauffele, No. 9 Dustin Johnson and No. 20 Daniel Berger entered the week as tournament favorites.

The tournament features a $20 million prize purse, with $3.6 million for the first-place finisher.

Patrick Reed putts on the 16th hole in the first round of The Players Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on March 10, 2022. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

