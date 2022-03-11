Tampa Bay Derby headlines weekend horse racing

1/2

Classic Causeway, shown winning the Sam F. Davis Stakes earlier in the meeting, is morning-line favorite for Saturday's Tampa Bay. SV Photography photo, courtesy of Tampa Bay Downs

March 11 (UPI) -- With the Kentucky Derby picture still very much uncertain, Saturday's Tampa Bay Derby looms as a golden opportunity for one or more of the 3-year-olds to take a step forward. The Derby is the centerpiece of a really nice card at Tampa. Oaklawn Park has a powerhouse field of fillies and mares for the Azeri Stakes. Gulfstream Park, Aqueduct and Santa Anita all contribute to the weekend fun. Advertisement

The international scene rolls on at a bare simmer with some action in Australia and Japan while the British All-Weather Championships near their climax. The field is set for the Hong Kong Derby the following weekend.

Daylight saving time starts Sunday, so where's the Turnforwardthealarm Handicap?

RELATED Three more contenders arise for Kentucky Derby

Never mind. Let's go.

The Road to the Roses

Grade III Sam F. Davis winner Classic Causeway returns to Tampa Bay Downs on Saturday looking for another step toward the Kentucky Derby as likely favorite in the $400,000 Grade II Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby.

Advertisement

RELATED Upsets rule in weekend horse racing from Saudi Arabia to Kentucky Derby prep

Before the Tampa score, Classic Causeway won his first start at Saratoga, then finished third in the Grade I Claiborne Breeders' Futurity at Keeneland and second in the Grade II Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill Downs. His bloodlines entitle him to Kentucky Derby consideration.

His sire, Giant's Causeway, finished second in the 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic and his damsire, Thunder Gulch, won the Run for the Roses and Belmont Stakes in 1995.

"We've been fortunate to not miss a beat with him," trainer Brian Lynch said Monday after Classic Causeway breezed 5 furlongs in 59.95 seconds at Palm Meadows Training Center.

"He has had two strong workouts [since the Sam F. Davis], and he is on schedule to go back to a track he really liked. We're looking forward to getting back over there."

As usual with the 3-year-olds, there are no guarantees. The field for the Tampa Bay Derby also includes some high-priced colts from high-powered barns including Sam F. Davis runner-up Shipsational and Major General, who makes his first start since winning the Grade III Iroquois Stakes at Churchill Downs on Sept. 18.

Giant Game was third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, but finished eighth in his 3-year-old debut in the Grade III Holy Bull. That race looks too bad to be true and -- with no disrespect to all the others -- we continue to pull for his trainer, Dale Romans, to finally get the roses.

Advertisement

There seems to be upset potential here, though. Look at Money Supply, Belgrade and/or Happy Boy Rocket to take a step forward and shake things up.

The race is 1 1/16 miles and the "Road to the Kentucky Derby" series awards the top four finishers 50, 20, 10 and 5 points, respectively.

A couple other weekend heats for 3-year-olds are unlikely springboards to Louisville. But you never know, so check out:

Tuesday's $100,000 City of Brotherly Love Stakes at Parx Racing, with only three facing the starter thanks in part to a health scare in the barn area, looked like a breeze for the odds-on favorite, Jerome Stakes winner Courvoisier.

Instead, that one never fired and the race became a knock-down, drag-out battle between Twisted Ride and Smarten Up. Twisted Ride won by a nose, but had to survive an objection relative to some bumping before being posted official.

Twisted Ride, a Great Notion gelding trained by Kathleen Demasi, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:47.58. He now has back-to-back wins, both at Parx.

Seven are booked for Friday's $75,000 Turf Paradise Derby, and a competitive field it is. Fineus, a Stay Thirsty colt trained by Walther Solis, the 2-1 favorite on the morning line, will look to regain the form that saw him finish second in both the Grade II Best Pal and Grade II Del Mar Futurity last year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, San Felipe Stakes winner Forbidden Kingdom has been gaining ground in Pool 4 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager as oddsmaker Mike Battaglia has the colt the 5-1 morning-line favorite ahead of "all other 3-year-olds" at 6-1.

Last week's Gotham Stakes winner Morello is posted at 10-1, joining the ranks of individual interests for the first time. The betting begins Friday at noon Eastern time and closes Sunday evening. This weekend's action also includes the sole Kentucky Oaks Future Wager pool with Echo Zulu as Battaglia's pick at 4-1.

Remember -- no refunds. Unlike race-day bets, if your hoss don't run, your ticket is an expensive bookmark.

The Path to the Oaks

Saturday's Florida Oaks at Tampa Bay Downs is on the turf (see below) so there's not a lot going on this weekend in the division. But the wheels on the bus go round and round, so attend to:

Morning Matcha got the proverbial paid workout in Tuesday's $100,000 Main Line Stakes at Parx Racing. The Central Banker filly, trained by Robert Reid Jr., spotted three rivals a nice lead through the first quarter mile, and then whizzed by and drew off to win by 6 3/4 lengths as the overwhelming favorite, finishing 1 mile and 70 yards on a fast track in 1:44.63.

Advertisement

She finished second to the highly regarded Magic Circle in the Busanda Stakes at Aqueduct in her previous race and now has three wins, four seconds and two thirds from nine starts.

Friday's $75,000 Arizona Oaks at Turf Paradise has a field of eight and we'll say the filly who drew the rail, Unsolved Mystery, is a slogan for this handicapping puzzle. She is among the favorites, topped by Madiha, a California invader who recently found the winner's circle for the first time in her ninth start, mostly against fellow California-breds.

For that matter, Unsolved Mystery also comes off her maiden win, also in California. She took four tries and was not taken for the $80,000 tag out of that win.

In other action:

Tampa Bay Downs

Bleecker Street and Lady Speightspeare are the standouts in a field of nine for Saturday's $225,000 Grade II Hillsborough Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles on the turf.

Bleecker Street, a 4-year-old Quality Road filly trained by Chad Brown, remains undefeated after four starts including the Grade III Endeavour over the course in her last. She adds another sixteenth of a mile here, which seems no big deal.

Lady Speightspeare, a 4-year-old daughter of Speightstown, was second in the Endeavour, caught late and thus questionable at added distance. She does have four wins from six starts.

Advertisement

It's tough to pick among the nine fillies set for Saturday's $200,000 Grade III Florida Oaks at 1 1/16 miles on the turf.

Lumped at the top of the list are Ambitieuse, second in the Grade III Sweetest Chant at Gulfstream Park in her last; Alittleloveandluck, winner of the Ginger Brew Stakes at Gulfstream two starts back; Dolce Zel, who hasn't raced since she won a minor stakes at Longchamp in Paris in her second career start last October; and Mrs. Barbara, who was better on the Woodbine all-weather than on the turf last season.

Spicer, at slightly longer odds, could be nicer than any of those while coming off a maiden win last November at Aqueduct in which Ambitieuse reported third.

Saturday's $100,000 Michelob Ultra Challenger Stakes, 1 1/16 miles on the dirt, is an exercise in figuring out who can run well off a long layoff.

Greatest Honour, a Tapit colt trained by Shug McGaughey, makes his first start since a third-place finish in the Florida Derby on March 27.

Dynamic One, by Union Rags, has not been seen since finishing well up the track in the Travers at Saratoga on Aug. 28 for trainer Todd Pletcher but did finish second in the 2021 Wood Memorial and won the Curlin Stakes at the Spa.

Advertisement

Cody's Wish, a Curlin Colt, won three in a row at Churchill Downs but has been away since Nov. 28. All three trainers are experienced at bringing horses back fit to fight.

For something with more recent form in the Challenger, see Shirl's Speight, winner of the Grade III Tampa Bay Stakes Feb. 5. And, on name alone, put War Stopper on your ticket. Please. He was third in last year's Challenger and you'll feel better for having backed a halt to hostilities.

Oaklawn Park

Saturday's $350,000 Grade II Azeri Stakes for fillies and mares drew some heavy hitters to tackle 1 1/16 miles.

Shedaresthedevil, the 2020 Kentucky Oaks winner, also was a multiple graded stakes winner last year and makes her first start since finishing sixth in the Breeders' Cup Distaff.

Ce Ce, meanwhile, stretches out for this. She won the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint, then finished second in the Grade II Santa Monica Stakes on Feb. 4, going 7 furlongs. Can she do the two turns? Well, she did in the spring of 2020 when she won the Grade I Apple Blossom over the Oaklawn strip.

Pauline's Pearl enters off wins in the Zia Park Oaks and the Grade III Houston Ladies Classic. Lady Mystify won the Grade III Remington Park Oaks and was second in the Zia Park race.

Advertisement

Gulfstream Park

Four Graces and Obligatory top the oddsmaker's line in a field of six for Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Hurricane Bertie Stakes for fillies and mares at 6 1/2 furlongs on the dirt.

Four Graces, a 5-year-old Majesticperfection mare, was on a big roll in 2020 but made only one start last year and returned this year to finish second twice at Gulfstream, most recently in the Grade II Inside Information Stakes.

Obligatory, a 4-year-old Curlin filly, has been on the sidelines since winning the Grade III Chilukki Stakes at Churchill Downs last Nov. 20.

Miss J McKay and Miss Auramet are morning-line favorites for Saturday's $100,000 Captiva Island for fillies and mares, a 5-furlongs turf dash. Both have been consistent performers without particularly flashy resumes.

Aqueduct

Club Car and Kept Waiting top a field of six for Saturday's $100,000 Correction Stakes for fillies and mares at 6 furlongs on the dirt.

Club Car, a 6-year-old Malibu Moon mare, has been a consistent earner throughout her career and finished 2021 with a pair of runner-up showings, including the Grade II Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes at Keeneland.

Kept Waiting, a 5-year-old daughter of Broken Vow, has won three straight at Aqueduct, all restricted in one way or another.

Advertisement

Santa Anita

Say the Word drew No. 1, and is No. 1 on the morning line for Saturday's $125,000 Grade III San Luis Rey Stakes at 1 1/2 miles on the turf. The 7-year-old More Than Ready gelding was second in this last year, won the Grade II Hollywood Turf Cup at Del Mar two starts back and looks ready to rumble after reporting third in the Grade II San Marcos going a quarter-mile shorter in his latest start.

Private Mission, Park Avenue and Edgway all figure to be in the mix in a field of five set for Sunday's $100,000 Grade III Las Flores Stakes for fillies and mares, 6 furlongs on the dirt. All have flashed talent but none has produced consistent results.

Parx Racing

Kisses for Emily came from last of five to upset Tuesday's $100,000 Society Hill Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, winning by 1 length over Starship Laoban. The odds-on favorite, Disco Ebo, settled for third.

Kisses for Emily, a daughter of Union Jackson, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:13.29.

Scaramouche stumbled at the start in the $100,000 Rittenhouse Square Stakes, recovered to take the lead and extended the advantage throughout, winning by 5 1/2 lengths. The Munnings gelding, trained by Guadalupe Preciado, covered 6 furlongs in 1:11.54.

Advertisement

Bird King stalked the pace in Monday's $100,000 Washington Crossing Stakes, angled out into the stretch and ran by pacesetting favorite Dreams Untold, winning by 4 lengths over that one.

Bird King, a 5-year-old Tiznow gelding, ran 1 mile and 70 yards on a fast track in 1:43.52.

Hey Marmaluke wanted the lead in Monday's $100,000 Penn's Landing Stakes for fillies and mares, got it and drew off late to win by 2 lengths from the odds-on favorite, Jakarta.

Hey Marmaluke, a 6-year-old Jump Start mare, got 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:18.42.

Hollywood Jet crossed over from an outside gate and took the early lead in Monday's $100,000 Fishtown Stakes, dueled Uncle Ernie into submission and held off Sir Alfred James in the closing strides to win by 1/2 length.

Hollywood Jet, a 4-year-old Uncaptured gelding, ran 6 furlongs in 1:10.14.

Turfway Park

Visitant, a 6-year-old son of Ghostzapper, is the 3-5 favorite on the morning line for Saturday's $100,000 Big Daddy Stakes, 6 furlongs on the all-weather track. He's won all four of his last starts at Turfway and finished second in the Grade II Alysheba at Churchill Downs last spring.

Eight signed on for the race, which is the smallest field among eight races on the card. Whatever else they've done, the Churchill Downs Inc. folks certainly have breathed new life into the northern Kentucky track so credit where credit is due.

Advertisement

Turf Paradise

Saturday's $100,000 6-furlongs Phoenix Gold Cup drew a field of 10. California visitor Law Abidin Citizen and local hero Minister of Soul are the morning-line picks.

Around the world, around the clock:

Japan

The Grade II Hochi Hai Fillies Review on Sunday at Hanshin is only 1,400 meters and not the ideal place to find young 3-year-olds eyeing the Classics.

One exception might be Namura Clair, a Mikki Isle filly. She won twice last season before finishing second in the Grade 3 KBS Kyoto Sho Fantasy Stakes at Hanshin. She then reported a respectable fifth in the Grade 1 Hanshin Juvenile Fillies and makes her 3-year-old debut here. A good showing could open doors.

Among the others, Kimiwa Queen, by Lord Kanaloa, won two of three last year but finished 10th in the Hanshin Juvenile Fillies. Willin', by Screen Hero, won her only juvenile start in June of 2021 and returned to finish third in a listed event at Chukyo Jan. 15. Zero Dragon, a Black Tide filly, showed similar promise in her 3-year-old debut.

Australia

Saturday's Group 1 Youlong Stud Newmarket Handicap at Flemington has a big field with several top-level performers and no particular standout. Home Affairs did win the Group 1 Lightning Feb. 19 at 1,000 meters and adds back another 200 for this.

Advertisement

On the same program at Flemington, the Group 1 TAB Australian Cup is 2,000 meters with the likes of Cascadian, Think It Over and Spanish Mission. Cascadian is 7 and the other two are 6 and all look to get back into the swing of things in this matchup.

At Rosehill Gardens, scratches reduced the field to 14 for the Group 1 Coolmore Classic, a 1,500-meter extended sprint. Last year's winner, Krone, is back, but the 6-year-old Eurozone mare hasn't won in four starts since the 2021 triumph.

England

Nayef Road missed the break in the Group 3 Red Sea Turf Handicap on the Saudi Cup program and finished last of 14, prompting trainers Charlie and Mark Johnston to scrap plans to take him to Dubai. Instead, the Galileo entire will go in Saturday's Racing TV Conditions Stakes at Kempton Park, a Fast-Track qualifier for the All Weather Championships on Good Friday.

"Nayef Road ran disappointingly at Riyadh, when everything went wrong for him at the start really," said Charlie Johnston. "He missed the break completely and was on the back foot from then on ... He has come back from Riyadh in good order and, even though this is a last-minute plan, it would be nice to get him qualified for Finals Day.

Advertisement

"He has won a Sagaro Stakes over the course and distance of the final and, in a valuable race like that, he would be a big player with his rating."

A powerful field is on hand for Saturday's MansionBet Lady Wulfruna Stakes at Wolverhampton, a Fast-Track Qualifier for the All-Weather Mile Championships.

Misty Grey will defend his unbeaten record over the course. Group 2 winners Happy Power and Highfield Princess will take their chances. Internationalangel seeks a sixth straight win after scoring four times at Chelmsford City and in a runaway at Newcastle last time out.

Hong Kong

Fourteen 4-year-olds, including the winners of the first two legs of the HK$48 million Four-Year-Old Classic Series -- Romantic Warrior and California Spangle -- are selected to the field for the March 20 BMW Hong Kong Derby.

With the Hong Kong Jockey Club facing monumental challenges assembling foreigners for its remaining international Group 1 events because of the pandemic, it's worth noting the Derby field includes runners with experience as far afield as Australia, New Zealand, England and Ireland.

The Derby tops the "must win" list for local owners with bragging rights on the line in the HKJC members' lounges -- when they reopen after the pandemic.

Advertisement

It also has been a consistent producer of future stars in Hong Kong, including River Verdon (1991), Oriental Express (1997), Vengeance Of Rain (2005), Viva Pataca (2006), Ambitious Dragon (2011), Designs On Rome (2014), Werther (2016), Rapper Dragon (2017) and Golden Sixty (2020).