Players Championship, Selection Sunday, NBA top weekend sports schedule

Tommy Fleetwood of Great Britain hits a tee shot in the first round of the Players Championship on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, March 11 (UPI) -- Golf's Players Championship, college basketball's Selection Sunday and stellar NBA matchups lead the weekend sports schedule. College basketball conference tournaments and NASCAR races also air Friday through Sunday. Dozens of regular-season NHL, MLS and international soccer games also take place throughout the weekend. Advertisement

A star-studded field of 144 golfers are fighting for the top monetary prize this weekend. Twenty-two of the Top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking teed off Thursday at the 2022 Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The tournament features a $20 million total prize purse, with $3.6 million for first place.

Those totals represent the largest prizes in the history of the PGA Tour, outside of the FedExCup finale.

Players Championship

World No. 1 Jon Rahm, No. 2 Collin Morikawa, No. 8 Justin Thomas, No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 3 Viktor Hovland, No. 6 Rory McIlroy, No. 5 Scottie Scheffler and No. 7 Xander Schauffele are among the favorites to hoist the Players Championship trophy this weekend at TPC Sawgrass.

The Tour's best players, a very challenging Stadium Course and uncertain weather should provide plenty of entertainment for golf fans. The four day tournament airs on NBC and Golf Channel.

Those who shoot within the Top 65 scores and ties through Friday's second round will advance to the third round Saturday in Ponte Vedra Beach. Bad weather could be a factor on Friday, as it was for a while on Thursday.

Scheffler is coming off a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week in Orlando, Fla. He is tied with No. 11 Hideki Matsuyama with a season-best two wins so far in 2022. Matsuyama withdrew from the Players Championship just before his first-round tee time.

Thomas is the tournament's defending champion.

Selection Sunday

The best college basketball players in the country will suit up for the annual Division I men's and women's tournaments through early April, but first they must wait to learn who they face first this March.

The men's Selection Show airs at 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS. The women's Selection Show airs at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Each of the respective tournament fields will feature 68 teams.

Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arizona and Duke are among the men's title favorites. South Carolina, UConn, North Carolina State, Stanford, Baylor and Louisville are among the women's favorites.

The First Four round of the men's tournament takes place Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio. First and second round games will be March 17 through 20. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight run from March 24 through 27. Final Four games will be April 2. The National Championship game is scheduled April 4.

The First Four round of the women's tournament is Wednesday and Thursday. First and second round games run from March 18 through 21. Women's Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games will be from March 25 through 28. The women's Final Four takes place April 1. The women's National Championship game will be April 3.

NBA

Just a few weeks remain in the NBA's regular season. The top teams in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference will attempt to improve on their seed before the postseason tips off.

The teams near the bottom of the playoff picture will fight for a spot in the league's play-in tournament or try to make a run to grab one of their conference's Top 6 seeds, so that they can avoid the play-in format.

Two games air Friday night on NBA TV. The New York Knicks face Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. EST in Memphis. LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers then host the Washington Wizards at 10:30 p.m. in Los Angeles.

Two of the league's best players will face off in a nationally televised game Saturday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks face Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. in San Francisco. That game airs on ABC.

ABC's NBA coverage continues Sunday afternoon.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the New York Knicks in the first matchup at 1 p.m. at Barclays Center. Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics then face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at 3:30 p.m. in Boston.

James' Lakers face the Phoenix Suns in the NBA's final nationally televised game of the weekend at 9 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

Weekend schedule (all times EST)

Friday

College basketball

Men's

Indiana at Illinois at 11:30 a.m. on Big Ten Network

TBD at Auburn at noon on ESPN

TBD at Davidson at noon on USA Network

TBD at Houston at 1 p.m. on ESPN2

TBD at Arkansas at 2 p.m. on ESPN

TBD at Rutgers at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network

TBD at St. Bonaventure at 2:30 p.m. on USA Network

Tulane at Temple at 3 p.m. on ESPN2

TBD at Tennessee at 6 p.m. on SEC Network

TBD at Dayton at 6 p.m. on USA Network

TBD at Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

TBD at Kentucky at 8 p.m. on SEC Network

TBD at VCU at 8:30 p.m. on USA Network

TBD at Purdue at 9 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Women's

Kansas at Oklahoma at noon on ESPN+

TBD at Baylor at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Big Sky final at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Harvard at Princeton at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+

American East final at 5 p.m. on ESPNU

TBD at Iowa State at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Kansas State at Texas at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Golf

Players Championship: Second round from noon to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel

NASCAR

Truck Series Fr8 208 at 2:30 p.m. on FS1

Soccer

La Liga: Cadiz at Atletico Madrid at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

NHL

Golden Knights at Penguins at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Wild at Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Jets at Islanders at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Capitals at Canucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

NBA

Knicks at Grizzlies at 8 p.m. on NBA TV

Wizards at Lakers at 10:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton at 7:30 a.m. on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Burnley at Brentford at 8:30 a.m. on USA Network

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at TSG Hoffenheim at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham at 10 a.m. on USA Network

Premier League: Leicester City at Arsenal at noon on USA Network

Serie A: Juventus at Sampdoria at noon on beIN Sports

MLS: Montreal at NYCFC at 1 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Toronto at Columbus at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: LAFC at Miami at 1:30 p.m. on Twitter/TUDN

Serie A: Empoli at AC Milan at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Seattle at 3:30 p.m. on Fox

MLS: Vancouver at Houston at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Chicago at DC United at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Salt Lake at New England at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Cincinnati at Orlando at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: San Jose at Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Nashville at Dallas at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Kansas City at Colorado at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Austin at Portland at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

College basketball

Men's

UMBC at Vermont at 11 a.m. on ESPN2

SEC semifinal at 1 p.m. on ESPN

MEAC final at 1 p.m. on ESPN2

Big Ten semifinal at 1 p.m. on CBS

Atlantic-10 semifinal at 1 p.m. on CBSSN

SEC semifinal at 3 p.m. on ESPN

AAC semifinal at 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Big Ten semifinal at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Atlantic-10 semifinal at 3:30 p.m. on CBSSN

AAC semifinal at 5 p.m. on ESPN2

Mountain West final at 6 p.m. on CBS

Big 12 final at 6 p.m. on ESPN

Big East final at 6:30 p.m. on Fox

MAC final at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

C-USA final at 8:30 p.m. on CBSSN

ACC final at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Pac-12 final at 9 p.m. on Fox

Southland final at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

WAC final at 10 p.m. on ESPNU

Big West final at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Women's

MAAC final at 11 a.m. on ESPN News

MAC final at 11 a.m. on CBSSN

SWAC final at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MEAC final at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Ivy League final at 5 p.m. on ESPN News

C-USA final at 6 p.m. on CBSSN

Jacksonville State at Florida Gulf Coast at 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Big West final at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

NHL

Blues at Predators at 12:30 p.m. on NHL Network

Flyers at Hurricanes at 3 p.m. on ABC

Coyotes at Bruins at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Kraken at Canadiens at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Blackhawks at Senators at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Ducks at Devils at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Red Wings at Flames at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Rangers at Stars at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Kings at Sharks at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Lightning at Oilers at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Golf

Players Championship: Third round from 1 to 6 p.m. on NBC

NASCAR

Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 at 4:30 p.m. on FS1

NBA

Bucks at Warriors at 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Sunday

Soccer

Ligue 1: Bordeaux at PSG at 8 a.m. on beIN Sports

La Liga: Sevilla at Rayo Vallecano at 9 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Newcastle at Chelsea at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

La Liga: Athletic Club at Real Betis at 11:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Leicester City at Arsenal at 12:30 p.m. on Peacock Premium

Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld at Borussia Dortmund at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace at 3 p.m. on USA Network

Serie A: Inter Milan at Torino at 3:45 p.m. in beIN Sports

La Liga: Osasuna at Barcelona at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Charlotte at Atlanta at 4:30 p.m. on FS1

MLS: Minnesota at New York Red Bulls at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

College basketball

Men's

Ivy League final at noon on ESPN2

SEC final at 1 p.m. on ESPN

Atlantic 10 final at 1 p.m. on CBS

AAC final at 3:15 p.m. on ESPN

Big Ten final at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Selection Show at 6 p.m. on CBS

Women's

Northeast final at noon on ESPNU

Southland final at 2 p.m. on CBSSN

Big 12 final at 2 p.m. on ESPN2

Missouri Valley final at 2 p.m. on ESPNU

Selection Show at 8 p.m. on ESPN

Golf

Players Championship: Final round from 1 to 6 p.m. on NBC

NHL

Hurricanes at Penguins at 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Maple Leafs at Sabres at 4 p.m. on TNT

Canadiens at Flyers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Golden Knights at Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Jets at Blues at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Predators at Wild at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Ducks at Islanders at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Flames at Avalanche at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Lightning at Canucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Panthers at Kings at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

NBA

Knicks at Nets at 1 p.m. on ABC

Mavericks at Celtics at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Lakers at Suns at 9 p.m. on ESPN

NASCAR

Cup Ruoff Mortgage 500 at 3:30 p.m. on Fox