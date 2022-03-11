Ohio State OL Harry Miller shares mental health struggle, retires from football

Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller, who retired Thursday, started seven games in 2020 for the Buckeyes. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Ohio State junior offensive lineman Harry Miller opted to retire from football, detailing his struggles with mental health and contemplation of suicide, he announced on social media. Miller shared the long posts Thursday on Twitter and Instagram. He previously informed Buckeyes coach Ryan Day of his suicidal thoughts and received help from medical professionals. Miller did not attend the Buckeyes' spring practices. Advertisement

"I would not usually share such information," Miller wrote. "However, because I have played football, I am no longer afforded the privilege of privacy, so I will share my story briefly before more articles continue to ask, 'What is wrong with Harry Miller?

"That is a good question. It is a good enough question for me not to know the answer, though I have asked it often."

Miller, who has a 4.0 grade point average in the Ohio State college of engineering, said he now will focus on his studies. He said he attempted to stay in football while using tape to cover scars on his wrists and throat.

"They are hard to see, and they are easy to hide, but they sure do hurt," he said. "There was a dead man on the television set, but nobody knew it."

Miller credited Day and others for their help and saving his life.

"I was planning on being reduced to my initials on a back of a helmet," Miller wrote. "I had seen people seek help before. I had seen the age-old adage of how our generation was softening by the second, but I can tell you my skin was tough."

Ohio State tight end Mitch Rossi also addressed the post Thursday on Twitter. Day liked Rossi's post.

"A reminder that athletes are people too and you never know what someone may be going through," Rossi wrote. "I love you Harry. The world is a better place with you in it."

Miller, a Buford, Ga., native was the No. 26 player in the ESPN300 recruiting rankings for the class of 2019. He also received offers from Alabama, Florida, Clemson, Michigan and Notre Dame, among other top programs. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman was a four or five star recruit in most databases.

Miller started seven games in 2020 at left guard for the Buckeyes. He entered last season as the Buckeyes' projected starter at center, but appeared in just two games in 2021.

He was a scholar athlete in 2019 and 2020. He also was a 2020 Academic All-Big Ten and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar selection. He was the valedictorian of Buford High School in 2019.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.