Former Georgia coach Tom Crean, who worked as an announcer in 2017, is out of a job again after he was fired by the Bulldogs. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The University of Georgia relieved veteran coach Tom Crean of his duties after the Bulldogs ended their 2021-22 campaign with a 6-26 record, the school announced. "I would like to sincerely thank coach Crean and his family for their commitment to Georgia basketball," Bulldogs athletic director Josh Brooks said Thursday in a news release. "Tom Crean demonstrated unquestionable effort and enthusiasm in what he has attempted to accomplish at Georgia.

"That said, our expectation is to compete for post-season success in all 21 sports. We believe a leadership change in men's basketball is needed to achieve our goals."

Crean went 47-75 in four seasons with the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs' most recent campaign ended with a 58-51 loss to Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC conference tournament. The Bulldogs went 1-17 in SEC this season and were 15-57 overall in conference play under Crean.

Georgia said it will immediately start its national search for another coach.

Crean went 166-135 in nine seasons at Indiana from 2008-09 through 2016-17. He went 190-96 in nine seasons at Marquette from 1999-00 through 2007-08. Crean's previous teams went to the NCAA tournament nine times. He took Marquette to the Final Four in 2002.

Crean coached several future NBA players at his previous stops, including Dwyane Wade, Wesley Matthews, Victor Oladipo, Cody Zeller, OG Anunoby and Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Bulldogs totaled just three tournament appearances since 2001-02. They advanced past the second round of the tournament just once since 1982-83.