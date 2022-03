1/5

Tommy Fleetwood hits his tee shot on the 16th hole in the first round of The Players Championship on Thursday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge were tied atop the leaderboard at 6-under 66 after a long, wet start at The Players Championship on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The PGA Tour enjoyed optimal weather with no delays for nine weeks across four states to start the year, but its premier championship could barely get off the ground in the first round. Advertisement

More than an inch of overnight rain delayed the start of the first day by an hour. Storms in the area caused another suspension that lasted more than four hours.

The third and final stoppage came at 6:36 p.m. EST due to darkness.

Fleetwood, who has gone two years since his last victory, had seven birdies to just one bogey over his first 18 holes. Hoge, meanwhile, eagled the par-5 second hole while carding five birdies and one bogey.

Kramer Hickok, Joaquin Niemann, Keith Mitchell and Anirban Lahiri were tied for third at 5-under par before play was suspended.

Brian Harman, Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns and Taylor Pendrith were a shot back of that group and tied for seventh at 4-under 68. Pendrith still had two holes left on the back nine prior to the final suspension.

Advertisement

Six players from the morning side of the draw failed to finish, meaning they will return at 7:15 a.m. Friday to play a few holes. Twelve players never even hit a tee shot in the opening round.