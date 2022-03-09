Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 9, 2022 / 7:20 PM

Novak Djokovic out of two U.S. tennis events due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

By Connor Grott
Novak Djokovic out of two U.S. tennis events due to COVID-19 travel restrictions
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, shown Aug. 31, 2021, at the U.S. Open, withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday. He also will miss the Miami Open. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic was forced to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday, saying he can't travel to the United States because of his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated against the coronavirus, cited regulations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the reason for his withdrawal from the tournament. The U.S. requires foreign visitors to be vaccinated to enter the country.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old Djokovic also will miss the Miami Open, which begins later this month. Both tournaments are Masters 1000-level events.

"While I was automatically listed in the [BNP Paribas Open] and [the Miami Open], I knew it would be unlikely I'd be able to travel," Djokovic, the No. 2 seed in the BNP Paribas Open, wrote Wednesday on Twitter. "The CDC has confirmed that regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the U.S."

The men's main draw at the BNP Paribas Open starts Thursday in Indian Wells, Calif. Djokovic was included in the draw during Tuesday's reveal, however, the tournament admitted at the time that it was uncertain whether he would participate.

Grigor Dimitrov, the No. 35-ranked player in the world, will now take Djokovic's spot in the field, and a lucky loser from qualifying will move into Dimitrov's original spot.

Advertisement

To this point, Djokovic has played in just one event in 2022 -- last month's tournament in Dubai. He was deported from Australia and withdrew from the 2022 Australian Open in January due to his vaccination status.

Moments from Novak Djokovic's tennis career

Novak Djokovic looks up and smiles after a long point while playing in the U.S. Open finals against Roger Federer in New York City on September 9, 2007. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Novak Djokovic to lose top tennis ranking after Dubai loss, Grand Slam hiatus Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic casts doubt on U.S. tennis tourneys Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins first match of 2022 at Dubai Championships

Latest Headlines

Colts to trade QB Carson Wentz to Commanders
NFL // 4 hours ago
Colts to trade QB Carson Wentz to Commanders
MIAMI, March 9 (UPI) -- A deal is "in place" to trade veteran quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
NBA suspends Kings center Domantas Sabonis for referee contact
NBA // 5 hours ago
NBA suspends Kings center Domantas Sabonis for referee contact
March 9 (UPI) -- The NBA issued Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis a one-game suspension on Wednesday for "aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official," the league announced.
Players Championship: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa favored for $3.6M prize
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Players Championship: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa favored for $3.6M prize
March 9 (UPI) -- Reigning champion Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are the favorites to win The Players Championship, which runs Thursday through Sunday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Panthers, kicker Zane Gonzalez agree to 2-year extension
NFL // 9 hours ago
Panthers, kicker Zane Gonzalez agree to 2-year extension
March 9 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers and kicker Zane Gonzalez agreed to a two-year extension Wednesday, keeping the veteran under contract through the 2023 season, the team announced.
Bellarmine wins ASUN, denied basketball tourney bid due to NCAA rule
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Bellarmine wins ASUN, denied basketball tourney bid due to NCAA rule
March 9 (UPI) -- Like other conference tournament champions, Bellarmine's men's basketball team was elated to win a title. But unlike the other conference winners, the Knights didn't secure a March Madness bid due to an NCAA rule.
Will Ferrell warms up with Warriors as 'Semi-Pro' star Jackie Moon
NBA // 11 hours ago
Will Ferrell warms up with Warriors as 'Semi-Pro' star Jackie Moon
March 9 (UPI) -- Actor Will Ferrell sported his Flint Tropics jersey, headband and short shorts as he portrayed "Semi-Pro" character Jackie Moon and warmed up with the Golden State Warriors before their win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Kyrie Irving scores season-high 50, leads Nets over Hornets
NBA // 12 hours ago
Kyrie Irving scores season-high 50, leads Nets over Hornets
March 9 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Kyrie Irving made 15 of 19 field goals and nine 3-pointers as part of a 50-point performance to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 132-121 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Bryant clinches NCAA tourney spot after fan brawl, blowout of Wagner
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Bryant clinches NCAA tourney spot after fan brawl, blowout of Wagner
March 9 (UPI) -- Bryant beat Wagner by 27 points in the NEC tournament title game, which featured a delayed ending due to a second half fan brawl in the stands, but clinched a spot in the 2022 Division 1 NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft
NFL // 17 hours ago
Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft
MIAMI, March 9 (UPI) -- Top college football prospects Ickey Ekownu and Sauce Gardner are among the players who moved up in UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's latest mock draft due to their performances at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner
NFL // 21 hours ago
Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner
March 8 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks are expected to release franchise great and All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bellarmine wins ASUN, denied basketball tourney bid due to NCAA rule
Bellarmine wins ASUN, denied basketball tourney bid due to NCAA rule
Will Ferrell warms up with Warriors as 'Semi-Pro' star Jackie Moon
Will Ferrell warms up with Warriors as 'Semi-Pro' star Jackie Moon
Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft
Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft
Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner
Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner
Bryant clinches NCAA tourney spot after fan brawl, blowout of Wagner
Bryant clinches NCAA tourney spot after fan brawl, blowout of Wagner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement