Bryant clinches NCAA tourney spot after fan brawl, blowout of Wagner

March 9 (UPI) -- Bryant beat Wagner by 27 points in the NEC tournament title game, which featured a delayed ending due to a second half fan brawl in the stands, but clinched a spot in the 2022 Division 1 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Bulldogs guard Peter Kiss led all scorers with 34 points in the 70-43 win Tuesday at Chance Athletic Center in Smithfield, R.I. The win gave the Bulldogs their first-ever Northeastern Conference championship.

The Seahawks took an early edge when forward Raekwon Rogers made a layup 38 seconds after the tipoff. The Bulldogs responded with a 25-2 run over the next 11 minutes. Kills scored 19 in the first half to help the Bulldogs earn a 38-12 edge at the break.

The Bulldogs pushed their advantage to 36 points in the second half, when the game went into a delay due to a melee in the stands. Fans threw drinks and exchanged punches during the episode. Wagner players had to be held back to prohibit their involvement in the fight.

Bryant athletic director Bills Smith left the stands and addressed the fans during the pause. He told them to stay in the stands until Seahawks players left the floor after the final buzzer.

The Seahawks outscored the Bulldogs 11-2 over the final few minutes. Bulldogs fans then rushed the floor to celebrate the title and tournament berth.

Bulldogs guard Charles Pride totaled 13 points and 17 rebounds in the win. Rogers totaled 12 points and five rebounds for the Seahawks (21-6).

The Bulldogs (22-9) find out their first-round tournament opponent on the Selection Show at 6 p.m. EST Sunday on CBS.