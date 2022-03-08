Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 8, 2022 / 9:12 AM

NHL cuts ties with top Russian hockey league

By Clyde Hughes
NHL cuts ties with top Russian hockey league
St. Louis Blues Vladimir Tarasenko of Russia congratulates goaltender Jordan Binnington after a 3-2 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on February 19, 2019. The NHL said it has suspended a working arrangement with Russia's KHL on Monday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The NHL formally suspended its memorandum of understanding with Russia's Kontinental Hockey League, Europe's premier professional ice hockey association, because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A memo issued to NHL general managers stated that its clubs should "immediately cease all dealings [direct or indirect] with the KHL and KHL Clubs [and all representatives of both], as well as with player agents who are based in and continue to do business in Russia," according to the Daily Faceoff.

Advertisement

The 14-year-old KHL is widely acknowledged as the best professional hockey league in Europe and a fertile recruiting ground for the NHL. NHL and KHL clubs often have scheduled exhibition games against one another in the preseason as part of its Premier Series.

The NHL said it will respect existing and future KHL contracts but will no longer have the ability to verify contractual status directly.

RELATED Ukraine, NATO shouldn't rush to dismiss Vladimir Putin's peace terms

The United States and its Western allies have hit Russia and Belarus with strict sanctions forbidding business relationships in many areas.

Two teams that participated in KHL, Jokerit Helsinki, from Finland, and Dinamo Riga, of Latvia, dropped out of the league since the invasion.

The NHL suspended its relationships with Russian business partners last week.

Advertisement
RELATED Ukraine refugees begin fleeing through escape routes; Russian airstrike hits Sumy

"The National Hockey League condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible, the NHL statement said. "Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites.

"In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL."

It is the latest action taken against Russia by sports leagues. Formula One canceled the Russian Grand Prix while the UEFA moved the Champions League final from Russia to France.

RELATED SpaceX plans another Starlink launch as Ukraine uses the service during conflict

Latest Headlines

Golfer Kevin Na expects child, withdraws from The Players Championship
Sports News // 13 minutes ago
Golfer Kevin Na expects child, withdraws from The Players Championship
March 8 (UPI) -- Kevin Na withdrew from The Players Championship because he and is wife are expecting the birth of their third child within the next few days, he announced on Twitter.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to push back against 'Westbrick' shaming
NBA // 1 hour ago
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to push back against 'Westbrick' shaming
March 8 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook said he will start to push back against fans who shame him with "Westbrick" jabs and other negative taunts, which he said have kept his family from going to games.
ATP puts Alexander Zverev on probation for tennis umpire outburst
Sports News // 1 hour ago
ATP puts Alexander Zverev on probation for tennis umpire outburst
March 8 (UPI) -- The ATP put Germany's Alexander Zverev on probation for one year for attacking an umpire's chair with his racket during the Mexico Open, the global governing body of men's tennis announced Tuesday.
Chattanooga buzzer-beater sinks Furman, clinches tourney spot
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Chattanooga buzzer-beater sinks Furman, clinches tourney spot
March 8 (UPI) -- David Jean-Baptiste sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from more than 30 feet out to lead Chattanooga to a dramatic win over Furman and into the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo returns, scores 11 points vs. Houston Rockets
NBA // 10 hours ago
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo returns, scores 11 points vs. Houston Rockets
March 7 (UPI) -- Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo returned to the court for the first time in about a year during Monday's 123-106 win over the Houston Rockets.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger
NBA // 11 hours ago
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger
March 7 (UPI) -- All-Star center Jarrett Allen will be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing his left middle finger during the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Toronto Raptors.
New England Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy in cap-saving move
NFL // 12 hours ago
New England Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy in cap-saving move
March 7 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots released veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Monday to free up additional salary-cap space, the team announced.
Lakers' LeBron James dealing with 'significant' knee soreness, out vs. Spurs
NBA // 13 hours ago
Lakers' LeBron James dealing with 'significant' knee soreness, out vs. Spurs
March 7 (UPI) -- Superstar forward LeBron James won't play against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday because of "significant" soreness in his left knee, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said.
Cincinnati Bengals use franchise tag on star safety Jessie Bates III
NFL // 14 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals use franchise tag on star safety Jessie Bates III
March 7 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III on Monday, the team announced.
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games
NFL // 17 hours ago
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games
March 7 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is suspended for the 2022 NFL season for betting on games, commissioner Roger Goodell announced Monday in a news release.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scottie Scheffler wins Arnold Palmer Invitational golf title
Scottie Scheffler wins Arnold Palmer Invitational golf title
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games
New England Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy in cap-saving move
New England Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy in cap-saving move
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger
Chattanooga buzzer-beater sinks Furman, clinches tourney spot
Chattanooga buzzer-beater sinks Furman, clinches tourney spot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement