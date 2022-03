1/5

Kevin Na and his wife are expecting their third child. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Kevin Na withdrew from The Players Championship because he and is wife are expecting the birth of their third child within the next few days, he announced on Twitter. Na made the announcement Monday on the social media platform. The four-round tournament runs from Thursday through Sunday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Advertisement

The PGA Tour said No. 131 Taylor Moore will replace Na in the 144-player field.

Na, the No. 29 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, missed the third-round cut in each of his last two tournament appearances. He withdrew after the first round of the 2021 Players Championship due to a back injury.

His last win came at the 2021 Sony Open on Jan. 17, 2021, in Honolulu. Na is the No. 149 player in the FedExCup rankings.

The Players Championship airs Thursday through Sunday on Golf Channel and NBC. No. 8 Justin Thomas is the defending champion. No. 1 Jon Rahm, No. 2 Collin Morikawa, No. 3 Viktor Hovland and NO. 4 Patrick Cantlay join Thomas as the favorites for the 2022 title.