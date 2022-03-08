Trending
March 8, 2022 / 7:17 AM

Chattanooga buzzer-beater sinks Furman, clinches tourney spot

By Alex Butler

March 8 (UPI) -- David Jean-Baptiste sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from more than 30 feet out to lead Chattanooga to a dramatic win over Furman and into the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

Jean-Baptiste's heroic heave came in the Southern Conference championship game Monday at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C. The senior guard totalled 13 points in the 64-63 triumph, which secured an automatic tournament bid.

"It was surreal," Jean-Baptiste told reporters. "I knew I had four seconds left, tried to put myself in the best position possible just to get the shot up, and it felt like it took forever for the ball to reach the basket, but once I saw it hit the net, I couldn't feel no more after that.

"It was unbelievable."

The game was tight off the tipoff before Furman went on a 12-2 run to take a 16-9 lead in the first half. Furman took a 26-16 edge into the break.

Jalen Slawson gave the Paladins a 12-point edge with a layup 36 seconds into the second quarter. The Mocs responded with a 13-0 run a took a 29-28 lead on a Jean-Baptiste jump shot about five minutes later.

The Mocs increased their advantage to 40-32 before the Paladins rallied. Mocs forward Silvio De Sousa made a tip-in for a 51-48 edge with 28 seconds remaining. Paladins guard Mike Bothwell answered with a game-tying 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

The Paladins and Mocs went back and forth to start the bonus period. Bothwell then made a clutch go-ahead layup for a 63-61 Paladins lead with just five seconds left.

Jean-Baptiste started the game's final possession by catching an in-bound pass under his own basket. He dribbled from right to left while surrounded by Paladins defenders. He then raced over half court and released the ball with several hands in his face, while well behind the 3-point line.

The buzzer sounded just as the ball left his hands and the shot fell straight through the nylon net. Mocs players sprinted off the bench and piled on top of Jean-Baptiste on the court to celebrate the victory and tournament berth.

"I got a lot of words normally, but wow, there's not a lot to be said," Mocs coach Lamont Paris said. "Just unbelievable. I'm a very fortunate coach, and the good part about this is that everyone believes it now because we won a championship, but if we had not, I still am such a blessed coach to be able to coach this group.

"Incredible game, what a finish. We tried to do what we could do to make it exciting, shaved a couple years off my life, but what an unbelievable game. ... We had an opportunity in regulation, made a couple of errors, they made a couple plays that hurt us, it was just a heck of a basketball game, and there's not a better ending for it than that."

De Sousa scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the win. Sophomore guard Malachi Smith scored a dozen for the Mocs.

Bothwell scored a game-high 24 points for the Paladins (22-12).

The Mocs (27-7) will find out who they face in the first round of the NCAA tournament during the selection show at 6 p.m. EST Sunday on CBS.

