March 8, 2022 / 8:32 AM

ATP puts Alexander Zverev on probation for tennis umpire outburst

By Alex Butler
1/5
Alexander Zverev of Germany is on probation until February and could be suspended if he violates additional ATP rules. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The ATP put Germany's Alexander Zverev on probation for one year for attacking an umpire's chair with his racket during the Mexico Open, the global governing body of men's tennis announced Tuesday.

ATP senior vice president of rules and competition Miro Bratoev announced the conclusion of his review, which found Zverev violated the ATP rulebook during the incident last month in Acapulco.

Zverev repeatedly hit the chair with his racket after he teamed up with Brazilian Marcelo Melo in a doubles match loss to Lloyd Glasspool of Britain and Harri Heliovaara of Finland. He also received a $20,000 fine for verbal abuse, a $20,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct and forfeited $31,570 in prize money due to the incident.

As a result of his probation, he could be fined an additional $25,000 and suspended for eight weeks from any ATP sanctioned event if he incurs a further code violation between now and Feb. 22, 2023, a period of one year from the incident.

Those violations include: "Unsportsmanlike conduct based upon an act, such as disrespectful or aggressive behavior directed toward an official, opponent, spectator, or other person during or upon conclusion of a match" or "verbal or physical abuse of an official, opponent, spectator, or any other person while on-court or on-site."

Zverev can appeal the decision until Friday.

He is still allowed to play in this month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., as well as in other tournaments during the probation period.

Latest Headlines

Chattanooga buzzer-beater sinks Furman, clinches tourney spot
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Chattanooga buzzer-beater sinks Furman, clinches tourney spot
March 8 (UPI) -- David Jean-Baptiste sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from more than 30 feet out to lead Chattanooga to a dramatic win over Furman and into the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo returns, scores 11 points vs. Houston Rockets
NBA // 9 hours ago
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo returns, scores 11 points vs. Houston Rockets
March 7 (UPI) -- Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo returned to the court for the first time in about a year during Monday's 123-106 win over the Houston Rockets.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger
NBA // 9 hours ago
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger
March 7 (UPI) -- All-Star center Jarrett Allen will be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing his left middle finger during the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Toronto Raptors.
New England Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy in cap-saving move
NFL // 10 hours ago
New England Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy in cap-saving move
March 7 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots released veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Monday to free up additional salary-cap space, the team announced.
Lakers' LeBron James dealing with 'significant' knee soreness, out vs. Spurs
NBA // 12 hours ago
Lakers' LeBron James dealing with 'significant' knee soreness, out vs. Spurs
March 7 (UPI) -- Superstar forward LeBron James won't play against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday because of "significant" soreness in his left knee, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said.
Cincinnati Bengals use franchise tag on star safety Jessie Bates III
NFL // 13 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals use franchise tag on star safety Jessie Bates III
March 7 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III on Monday, the team announced.
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games
NFL // 16 hours ago
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games
March 7 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is suspended for the 2022 NFL season for betting on games, commissioner Roger Goodell announced Monday in a news release.
Colts Pro Bowl TE Jack Doyle retires from NFL
NFL // 16 hours ago
Colts Pro Bowl TE Jack Doyle retires from NFL
March 7 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle is retiring from the NFL, he announced Monday in a statement released by the team.
Browns place franchise tag on TE David Njoku
NFL // 18 hours ago
Browns place franchise tag on TE David Njoku
March 7 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns designated tight end David Njoku as their franchise tagged player, the team announced Monday.
Ex-ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels commits to LSU
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Ex-ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels commits to LSU
March 7 (UPI) -- Dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels, who started 13 games last season at Arizona State, will transfer to LSU, Tigers coach Brian Kelly announced.
Scottie Scheffler wins Arnold Palmer Invitational golf title
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games
New England Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy in cap-saving move
Injured golfer Bryson DeChambeau pulls out of Players Championship
Lakers' LeBron James dealing with 'significant' knee soreness, out vs. Spurs
