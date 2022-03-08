ATP puts Alexander Zverev on probation for tennis umpire outburst

1/5

Alexander Zverev of Germany is on probation until February and could be suspended if he violates additional ATP rules. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The ATP put Germany's Alexander Zverev on probation for one year for attacking an umpire's chair with his racket during the Mexico Open, the global governing body of men's tennis announced Tuesday. ATP senior vice president of rules and competition Miro Bratoev announced the conclusion of his review, which found Zverev violated the ATP rulebook during the incident last month in Acapulco. Advertisement

Zverev repeatedly hit the chair with his racket after he teamed up with Brazilian Marcelo Melo in a doubles match loss to Lloyd Glasspool of Britain and Harri Heliovaara of Finland. He also received a $20,000 fine for verbal abuse, a $20,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct and forfeited $31,570 in prize money due to the incident.

As a result of his probation, he could be fined an additional $25,000 and suspended for eight weeks from any ATP sanctioned event if he incurs a further code violation between now and Feb. 22, 2023, a period of one year from the incident.

Those violations include: "Unsportsmanlike conduct based upon an act, such as disrespectful or aggressive behavior directed toward an official, opponent, spectator, or other person during or upon conclusion of a match" or "verbal or physical abuse of an official, opponent, spectator, or any other person while on-court or on-site."

Advertisement

Zverev can appeal the decision until Friday.

He is still allowed to play in this month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., as well as in other tournaments during the probation period.