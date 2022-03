1/5

Bryson DeChambeau continues to rehab his injured hand and will miss The Players Championship this week in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Injured golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who hasn't played since Jan. 29, withdrew from The Players Championship, the PGA Tour announced. The Tour announced DeChambeau's exit Sunday. DeChambeau announced last week that he withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to his lingering hand injury, but said he wanted to "try to get back" for The Players. Advertisement

The Players runs from Thursday through Sunday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The tournament's $20 million in total prize money represents the largest purse on the PGA Tour, outside of the FedExCup Playoffs.

The Tour said Hayden Buckley, the No. 201 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, will replace No. 12 DeChambeau.

DeChambeau, 28, appeared in just two PGA Tour events so far this season. He withdrew from the second round of the Saudi Invitational in early February due to left hand and hip issues. He said he sustained his injuries in a fall.

DeChambeau missed the third-round cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in January in San Diego.

A total of 144 players are set to compete in The Players Championship. DeChambeau and Harris English are the only Top 25 players who aren't in the field.

Advertisement

The tournament airs on NBC and Golf Channel.

Moments from Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament

Justin Rose tees off at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo