March 7, 2022 / 7:24 AM

Scottie Scheffler wins Arnold Palmer Invitational golf title

By Alex Butler
Scottie Scheffler holds the Arnold Palmer Invitational trophy for winning the tournament Sunday at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler sank three birdies and played a bogey-free back nine to card an even score final round and win the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla.

Scheffler totaled a 5-under par four-round score to claim the title Sunday at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He edged second-place Tyrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Billy Horschel by one stroke.

"To be completely honest with you, right now I'm exhausted," Scheffler told reporters. "This course is a total beatdown trying to play. I'm very pleased I didn't have to play any extra holes today."

Scheffler claimed a $2.16 million prize for the victory.

Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk also placed in the Top 5. Jon Rahm, the top player in the Official World Golf Ranking, placed 17th.

Scheffler entered the final round two shots behind Horschel and Talor Gooch, the third-round leaders.

Gooch lost his hold on the leaderboard with a 5-over par final round. Horschel was 3-over par Sunday at Bay Hill.

Scheffler was 2-over par on the front nine to start his final round. He made par on his first two holes of the back nine, followed with a birdie on No. 12.

He held onto the lead with a par on each of the final six holes to ensure that he wouldn't need to go to a playoff for his second PGA Tour title.

Scheffler's early birdie on No. 2 brought him within two of Horschel and Gooch. He followed with a beautiful approach shot on No. 5, which landed about five feet from the hole. He finished the hole with a birdie putt.

He finished his front nine with a bogey to remain back on the leaderboard, but sank a birdie on No. 12 to move within one stroke of the top spot.

Hovland then folded down the stretch while Scheffler stayed steady to take the lead. He made several great approach shots from hazardous areas and long putts to save par over his final few holes.

Scheffler moved up to No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking with the victory. He is now No. 1 in the FedExCup season standings.

The 2022 PGA Tour schedule continues with The Players Championship from Thursday through Sunday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Justin Rose tees off at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

