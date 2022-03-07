Baylor's Kalon Barnes runs fastest 40 for DB in NFL Combine history

March 7 (UPI) -- Former Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes ran a 4.23-second 40-yard dash -- the fastest time for a defensive back in NFL Scouting Combine history -- on the final day of the testing in Indianapolis.

Barnes flew down the track to clock the record time Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

His time ranks second all-time, trailing only John Ross' time from the 2017 Scouting Combine. The former Washington wide receiver clocked a 4.22, which led to a first-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Barnes was not considered a Top 25 prospect at his position, but could jump up draft boards for the respective 32 NFL teams based on his performance. His unofficial times were initially clocked at 4.33 and 4.29. His second run was reviewed and brought down to his official record time.

Barnes, who also was on Baylor's track team, holds the Texas high school record with a 10.22-second 100-meter dash.

Former UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen logged a 4.26 on Sunday for the fourth-fastest time in history.

Former Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton ran a 4.28 on Thursday in Indianapolis. Former Baylor safety J.T. Woods clocked in Sunday at 4.36. Baylor is the first school with three players to run 40s quicker than 4.4 seconds at a single combine since 2003, according to NFL research.

Former Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones and Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III clocked in at 4.31 and 4.32 seconds, respectively, in Indianapolis. They joined Barnes, Woolen and Thornton among the Top 5 fastest runners in 2022.

Former Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner, considered one of the top prospects at the position, logged a 4.41. Fellow top cornerback prospect Trent McDuffie clocked a 4.44.

The 2022 NFL Draft is from April 28 to 30 in Las Vegas.