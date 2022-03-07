Ex-ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels commits to LSU

Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, who will transfer to LSU, is expected to arrive within the next few weeks for Tigers spring practice. Photo by Steve Cheng/Bruin Report/Wikimedia Commons

March 7 (UPI) -- Dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels, who started 13 games last season at Arizona State, will transfer to LSU, Tigers coach Brian Kelly announced. "Jayden is an outstanding player who will make our quarterback room even stronger," Kelly said in a news release, published Sunday on LSUSports.net. Advertisement

"He's a playmaker with a strong arm and the ability to make plays with his feet. We are excited to welcome Jayden to our program as we continue to build a roster of student-athletes who will compete for championships on the field and work just as hard in the classroom to earn their degree."

Daniels led the Sun Devils to an 8-5 record in 2021. He threw for 2,380 yards, 10 scores and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 710 yards and six touchdowns. Daniels led the Pac-12 conference with a 65.4 completion percentage.

Daniels, a former four-star recruit from San Bernardino, Calif., earned the starting job in 2019 as a true freshman at Arizona State. He totaled 2,943 passing yards, 17 scores and just two interceptions that season.

He totaled 701 passing yards and five scores in four games during the Sun Devils' COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign. He also totaled 223 yards and four scores on the ground that season.

Daniels is expected to participate in LSU spring practice within the next few weeks. The Tigers went 6-7 last season under former coach Ed Orgeron. LSU hired Kelly in November.

Max Johnson completed 60.3% of his throws for 2,815 yards, 27 scores and six interceptions in 12 games last season for the Tigers. Johnson transferred to Texas A&M in December.

Myles Brennan, a redshirt senior at LSU, didn't play in 2021 due to an arm injury. Redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and freshman Walker Howard are the other quarterbacks on the Tigers roster.

Howard, an early enrollee, was the No. 41 player in the ESPN 300 recruiting rankings for the class of 2022. Nussmeier ranked No. 63 in 2021. Brennan ranked No. 96 in 2017.

Daniels ranked 44th in 2019.

LSU starts its 2022 campaign against Florida State on Sept. 4 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.