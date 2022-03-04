Golf, basketball, NFL Combine among weekend sports events

1/5

Rory McIlroy is among the favorites to win this weekend's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, March 4 (UPI) -- The Arnold Palmer Invitational golf showdown, dozens of college basketball and NBA games and the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine are among the sports events to watch this weekend. The MLS and international soccer seasons, NHL campaign, a trio of Las Vegas NASCAR races and several UFC fights also pack the Friday through Sunday schedule. Advertisement

One hundred-twenty of the top men's golfers in the world are in Orlando, Fla., through Sunday competing at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

Simultaneously, hundreds of the world's best college football players are in Indianapolis working to impress NFL decision makers ahead of the league's annual draft.

Golf

Jon Rahm might be the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, but he isn't the favorite to win this weekend at Bay Hill. That label belongs to No. 5 Rory McIlroy, although Rahm still is expected to be a contender for the title and $2.1 million winner's check.

The PGA Tour tournament teed off Thursday and airs through the weekend on Golf Channel and NBC.

No. 24 Sungjae Im, No. 30 Will Zalatoris and No. 34 Adam Scott are among the other expected contenders.

No. 12 Bryson DeChambeau, the defending champion, withdrew from the tournament due to a hand injury. No. 92 Jason Day, a former world No. 1, also withdrew this week.

The second round of the tournament airs from 2 to 6 p.m. EST Friday on Golf Channel. Third- and fourth-round coverage airs Friday and Saturday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; 2:30 to 6 p.m. on NBC.

NFL Combine

More than 300 NFL hopefuls are in Indianapolis this week for the annual Scouting Combine. The quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, running backs, offensive and defensive linemen, defensive backs, linebackers and special teams players continue to interview with teams and be tested physically ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Fans can watch players perform in the bench press, run 40-yard dashes, throw, catch, kick and more throughout the weekend on NFL Network.

Workouts for tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers aired Thursday from the Indianapolis Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium.

Offensive line and running back workouts air from 4 to 11 p.m. EST Friday on NFL Network. Defensive linemen and linebacker workouts air at the same time Saturday on NFL Network.

Placekicker exercises air from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, followed by defensive back workouts from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday on NFL Network.

Basketball

Several great NBA games and college basketball matchups fill the weekend schedule. Some men's and women's conference tournament games will determine spots in the upcoming respective NCAA Division I tournaments.

On Friday, Butler hosts No. 11 Villanova in men's basketball at noon on Fox. No. 13 Tennessee hosts No. 15 Arkansas at noon EST on ESPN.

LSU hosts No. 24 Alabama at noon on CBS. Florida battles No. 6 Kentucky at 2 p.m. on CBS. No. 7 Kansas hosts No. 21 Texas at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

No. 2 Duke battles rival North Carolina at 6 p.m. on ESPN. No. 18 UCLA hosts No. 16 USC at 10 p.m. on the same network.

On Sunday, No. 17 Illinois faces No. 25 Iowa at 7:30 p.m. on FS1. Sunday's slate also features the Big South title game at noon on ESPN2. The Missouri Valley title game airs at 2 p.m. on CBS.

In women's basketball, No. 17 North Carolina hosts No. 24 Virginia Tech at 11 a.m. Friday on ACC Network Extra. No. 1 South Carolina host an to-be-determined foe in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament at 1 p.m. on SEC Network.

No. 8 UConn hosts a to-be-determined opponent in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals at noon Saturday on FS1.

The ACC title game airs at noon Sunday on ESPN. The Atlantic 10 final airs at 2 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2. The SEC Tournament championship airs at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Big Ten Tournament championships tips off at 4 p.m. on ESPN2, followed by the Pac-12 title game at 6 p.m. on the same network.

Seven NBA games also air this weekend on national TV. Two of those matchups feature major star power.

LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. The Brooklyn Nets face the Boston Celtics at 1 p.m. Sunday on ABC.

Weekend schedule (all times EST)

Friday

Golf

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Second round from 2 to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Soccer

Serie A: Salernitana at Inter Milan at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

La Liga: Sevilla at Alaves at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

NFL

Scouting Combine at 4 p.m. on NFL Network

NHL

Wild at Sabres at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Red Wings at Lightning at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Devils at Rangers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Penguins at Hurricanes at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Kings at Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Stars at Jets at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Golden Knights at Ducks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

College basketball

Men's

Richmond at St. Bonaventure at 7 p.m. on ESPN2

TBD at Murray State at 8 p.m. on ESPNU

Women's

TBD at North Carolina at 11 a.m. on ACC Network Extra

TBD at Ohio State at 11:30 a.m. on Big Ten Network

TBD at South Carolina at 1 p.m. on SEC Network

TBD at Maryland at 1:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

TBD at NC State at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

TBD at Louisville at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

TBD at Iowa at 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

TBD at LSU at 7 p.m. on SEC Network

TBD at Notre Dame at 8 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

TBD at Michigan at 8:30 p.,m. on Big Ten Network

TBD at Tennessee at 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network

NBA

Bucks at Bulls at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Knicks at Suns at 10 p.m. on ESPN

NASCAR

Truck Series Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at 9 p.m. on FS1

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Leeds United at Leicester City at 7 a.m. on USA Network

Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley at 9:30 a.m. on USA Network

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Bayern Munich at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN2

Premier League: West Ham at Liverpool at 12:30 p.m. on NBC

MLS: Dallas at New England at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: New York Red Bulls at Toronto at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

La Liga: Real Sociedad at Real Madrid at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Serie A: PSG at Nice at 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

MLS: Philadelphia at Montreal at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Columbus at San Jose at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Orlando at Chicago at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Atlanta at Colorado at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: DC United at Cincinnati at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Nashville at Minnesota at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Seattle at Salt Lake at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: NYCFC at Vancouver at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. on Fox

College basketball

Men's

Villanova at Butler at noon on Fox

Arkansas at Tennessee at noon on ESPN

Alabama at LSU at noon on CBS

Virginia at Louisville at noon on ESPN2

Davidson at Dayton at 12:30 p.m. on USA Network

South Carolina at Auburn at 1 p.m. on SEC Network

Kentucky at Florida at 2 p.m. on CBS

Indiana at Purdue at 2 p.m. on ESPN

NC State at Florida State at 2 p.m. on ESPN2

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Texas at Kansas at 4 p.m. on ESPN

Oregon at Washington State at 4 p.m. on CBS

VCU at Saint Louis at 4 p.m. on ESPN2

DePaul at UConn at 5 p.m. on Fox

Iowa State at Baylor at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

North Carolina at Duke at 6 p.m. on ESPN

Georgetown at Xavier at 7 p.m. on FS1

St. John's at Marquette at 9 p.m. on FS1

USC at UCLA at 10 p.m. on ESPN

Women's

TBD at UConn at noon on FS1

Oklahoma State at Texas at 2 p.m. on Longhorn Network

Iowa State at West Virginia at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

NHL

Blues at Islanders at 12:30 p.m. on NHL Network

Blackhawks at Flyers at 3 p.m. on ABC

Senators at Coyotes at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Red Wings at Panthers at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Canucks at Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Kraken at Capitals at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Bruins at Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Canadiens at Oilers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Predators at Sharks at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Flames at Avalanche at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Golf

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Third round from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; 2:30 to 6 p.m. on NBC

NFL

Scouting Combine at 4 p.m. on NFL Network

NASCAR

Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at 4:30 p.m. on FS1

NBA

Warriors at Lakers at 8:30 p.m. on ABC

UFC 272 main card on ESPN+

Greg Hardy vs. Serghei Spivac at 10 p.m.

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira after first fight

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell after second fight

Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano after third fight

Sunday

Soccer

Premier League: Arsenal at Watford at 8 a.m. on USA Network

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Mainz at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

La Liga: Barcelona at Elche at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City at 11 a.m. on USA

Serie A: Spezia at Juventus at noon on beIN Sports

La Liga: Atletico at Real Betis at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Miami at Austin at 4 p.m. on ESPN

MLS: Portland at LAFC at 10 p.m. on FS1

College basketball

Men's

Houston at Memphis at noon on CBS

Michigan at Ohio State at 12:30 p.m. on Fox

Nebraska at Wisconsin at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Maryland at Michigan State at 4:30 p.m. on CBS

Iowa at Illinois at 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Women's

ACC final at noon on ESPN

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

SEC final at 2 p.m. on ESPN

Atlantic 10 final at 2 p.m. on ESPN2

Texas Tech at Baylor at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Big Ten final at 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Pac-12 final at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

Golf

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Final round from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; 2:30 to 6 p.m. on NBC

NFL

Scouting Combine from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 2 to 7:30 p.m. on NFL Network

NHL

Kings at Sabres at 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Blues at Devils at 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Stars at Wild at 4 p.m. on TNT

Kraken at Hurricanes at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Lightning at Blackhawks at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Rangers at Jets at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Senators at Golden Knights at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Sharks at Ducks at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

NBA

Nets at Celtics at 1 p.m. on ABC

Suns at Bucks at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Raptors at Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Knicks at Clippers at 10 p.m. on ESPN

NASCAR

Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at 3:30 p.m. on Fox