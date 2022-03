Duke Blue Devils men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, shown Aug. 10, 2016, will face rival North Carolina in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Legendary Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to retire from coaching after the 2021-22 season, and ticket prices for his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium are reaching historic levels. Tickets for Krzyzewski's last home game at Duke -- against heated rival North Carolina on Saturday -- are fetching higher prices than the cheapest ones from Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals last month.

As of Friday night, the cheapest tickets on Vivid Seats were going for about $3,752, with the average price nearly doubling that. The most inexpensive seats on StubHub were listed at $4,350, with some of the best seats on the market going for more than $50,000 each.

The cheapest tickets to gain entry into last month's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium hovered around $3,000.

There is expected to be multiple celebrities in attendance to witness Krzyzewski's farewell game at the 9,314-seat Cameron Indoor Stadium, including a host of Duke's all-time greats. ESPN and Stadium reported that all 208 of Krzyzewski's former players have been invited back for the matchup, a list that features numerous college basketball legends.

Krzyzewski, also known as "Coach K," took over as head coach of the Blue Devils in 1980. He has compiled a 1,123-306 record at the school and captured five national championships.

The 75-year-old coach has led Duke to a 26-4 record this season. The Blue Devils are trying to capture their first solo regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title since 2006.