Jorge Masvidal signs new contract with UFC ahead of Colby Covington fight

March 3 (UPI) -- Jorge Masvidal signed a new contract extension with the UFC on Thursday, just days before his megafight against Colby Covington.
Masvidal's co-agent, Malki Kawa of First Round Management, announced the deal on social media, noting that the pact will make Masvidal one of the highest-paid fighters on the UFC's roster.
Kawa wrote on Instagram that Masvidal's extension was signed after nearly five months of negotiations with Hunter Campbell, the UFC's chief business officer.
The 37-year-old Masvidal has transformed into one of the biggest stars in mixed martial artists after a late-career revitalization that was jump-started in 2019 with knockouts of Darren Till and Ben Askren and a TKO victory over Nate Diaz. Masvidal's five-second knockout of Askren was the fastest finish in UFC history.
"His contract pays him like a champion and then some," Kawa told ESPN. "And the length of time will be that he will finish his career in the UFC."
Masvidal (35-15) has dropped two straight bouts since that three-fight winning streak. He suffered back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman in UFC welterweight title fights.
Masvidal, a Miami native who has been a pro fighter since 2003, is scheduled to fight his former best friend and roommate Covington in a heated grudge match Saturday at UFC 272 in Las Vegas.