Jason Day of Australia, won the 2016 Arnold Palmer Invitational, but withdrew from the past two tournaments due to back injuries. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Former world No. 1 Jason Day was a late withdrawal from the field of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, the PGA Tour announced. Day withdrew from the event Wednesday, but tour officials did not provide a reason. He withdrew from the same tournament during the past two years with a back injury. Advertisement

The four-round tournament runs Thursday through Sunday at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla. The PGA Tour said Day, ranked No. 92, will be replaced by No. 200 David Lipsky.

No. 12 Bryson DeChambeau also withdrew from the tournament earlier this week with a lingering hand injury.

More than 100 golfers are in the field for the tournament. The first-place finisher will receive a $2.16 million prize.

Day earned one of his 12 career PGA Tour victories at the 2016 Arnold Palmer Invitational. His last victory was at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship. The Australian tied for third at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 29 in San Diego.

The first round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational airs from 2 to 6 p.m. EST Thursday on NBC's Golf Channel.