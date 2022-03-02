Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 2, 2022 / 2:00 PM

Tiger Woods wins $8M PGA Tour bonus for golf popularity

By Alex Butler
1/5
Tiger Woods wins $8M PGA Tour bonus for golf popularity
Tiger Woods remains the PGA Tour's most-popular golfer, despite his hiatus from competition. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods, who played his most recent golf tournament in 2020, is the first winner of the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program bonus, the PGA Tour announced Wednesday.

Woods will receive $8 million for finishing at the top of the Player Impact Program standings, which rank each golfer in terms of popularity.

Advertisement

The 15-time major champion still is recovering from major leg injuries he sustained in a Feb. 23, 2021, car crash. He tied for 38th in his last official PGA Tour event, the 2020 Masters Tournament.

Phil Mickelson finished second in the inaugural Player Impact Program standings.

RELATED Watch: Miguel Angel Jimenez sinks 2 holes-in-one to win Arizona golf title

Woods jabbed Mickelson on social media when he was named winner of the bonus. Mickelson, Woods' longtime rival, announced on social media in December that he would be the top winner.

"Whoops," Woods tweeted.

Mickelson will receive a $6 million consolation prize for his runner-up performance. The six-time major winner announced last month that he would take a break from golf after he made "reckless" comments about the PGA Tour and the organizers of a Saudi-backed breakaway league.

RELATED Tiger Woods shoots 62 with son Charlie in first event after car crash

Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Bubba Watson also placed inside the Top 10 in the standings.

Advertisement

Those Top 10 finishers will receive a total of $40 million. Independent auditor Grant Thornton certified the results from the data, which was pulled last year from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, using internet searches, news articles, social media, TV sponsorships and a general awareness score.

Woods, 46, participated in the 2021 PNC Championship with 12-year-old son Charlie in December in Orlando, Fla.

RELATED Tiger Woods, son Charlie to golf at PNC Championship

He said in November that he doesn't expect to return as a full-time player on the PGA Tour.

Latest Headlines

Arizona Cardinals sign coach Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim through 2027
NFL // 30 minutes ago
Arizona Cardinals sign coach Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim through 2027
March 2 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals extended the contracts of coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim through the next six seasons, the team announced Wednesday.
NFL Combine: Poor perception doesn't faze QB prospects
NFL // 1 hour ago
NFL Combine: Poor perception doesn't faze QB prospects
INDIANAPOLIS, March 2 (UPI) -- This year's top NFL quarterback prospects look past perception that the draft-eligible group isn't as talented as past classes.
MLB players criticize owners, commissioner for canceled games
MLB // 5 hours ago
MLB players criticize owners, commissioner for canceled games
March 2 (UPI) -- Dozens of MLB players took to Twitter to react to team owners' decision to cancel regular-season games after a breakdown in labor negotiations, with some calling for firing commissioner Rob Manfred.
San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to have shoulder surgery
NFL // 15 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to have shoulder surgery
March 1 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to undergo surgery to repair a right shoulder injury and will be sidelined until this summer.
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown suffers ankle sprain vs. Atlanta Hawks
NBA // 15 hours ago
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown suffers ankle sprain vs. Atlanta Hawks
March 1 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown was forced to exit Tuesday night's 107-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks because of a right ankle sprain.
MassMutual pulls Alex Ovechkin commercial amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
NHL // 15 hours ago
MassMutual pulls Alex Ovechkin commercial amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
March 1 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals star winger Alex Ovechkin's popular MassMutual commercial has been taken off the air as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it was announced.
Charlotte Hornets signing guard Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract
NBA // 18 hours ago
Charlotte Hornets signing guard Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract
March 1 (UPI) -- Two-time All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is signing a short-term contract with the Charlotte Hornets.
MLB delays Opening Day after sides fail to reach agreement before deadline
MLB // 20 hours ago
MLB delays Opening Day after sides fail to reach agreement before deadline
March 1 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball has delayed its Opening Day on March 31 after the owners and players' union failed to reach an agreement before MLB's 5 p.m. EST deadline.
Denver Broncos to be 'aggressive' in quest for next quarterback
NFL // 1 day ago
Denver Broncos to be 'aggressive' in quest for next quarterback
March 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos will take an aggressive approach in acquiring their next quarterback, general manager George Paton told reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott underwent postseason shoulder surgery
NFL // 1 day ago
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott underwent postseason shoulder surgery
March 1 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent left shoulder surgery this postseason, but is expected to be ready for the team's off-season training program, coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

MassMutual pulls Alex Ovechkin commercial amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
MassMutual pulls Alex Ovechkin commercial amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Charlotte Hornets signing guard Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract
Charlotte Hornets signing guard Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract
Denver Broncos to be 'aggressive' in quest for next quarterback
Denver Broncos to be 'aggressive' in quest for next quarterback
MLB delays Opening Day after sides fail to reach agreement before deadline
MLB delays Opening Day after sides fail to reach agreement before deadline
MLB players criticize owners, commissioner for canceled games
MLB players criticize owners, commissioner for canceled games
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement