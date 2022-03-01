Trending
March 1, 2022

World Taekwondo revokes Putin's black belt over Ukraine attack

By Darryl Coote
World Taekwondo revokes Putin's black belt over Ukraine attack
World Taekwondo on Monday said it has rescinded the honorary black belt it awarded Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2013 over his invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Evgeny Odinokov/EPA-EFE

March 1 (UPI) -- The governing body for the sport of taekwondo has revoked Russian President Vladimir Putin's black belt over his country's invasion of Ukraine.

World Taekwondo said in a statement Monday that its has withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Putin in November of 2013, stating his attack on Ukraine goes against its vision of "peace is more precious than triumph" as well as its values of respect and tolerance.

The belt was given to Putin, a known sports and martial arts enthusiast, by WTF President Chungwon Choue during a 2013 visit to Seoul, South Korea, in recognition of his work in developing the sport in Russia.

The sport's governing body added it has also barred the displaying of Russian or Belarusian national flags and the playing of their anthems at tournaments. It along with the European Taekwondo Union will also not organize or recognize any taekwondo events in either country, it said.

RELATED Australia, Canada pledge more weapons to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

The move follows the International Olympic Committee the same day recommending that no athlete from Russia or Belarus be allowed to compete under their national flags while rescinding the gold Olympic Order award from Putin that the IOC gave him in 2001.

"World Taekwondo's thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we hope for a peaceful and immediate end to this war," it said.

On Sunday, the International Judo Federation suspended Putin's status as its honorary president.

RELATED EU sanctions Putin oligarchs, spokesman over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russia last week began a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has been met with condemnation from the democratic world who have retaliated with sanctions and have armed Kyiv in its fight against the Kremlin forces.

Sports organizations have also sought to isolate Russia on the world stage, with FIFA booting it from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the NHL suspending its business relationships with Moscow partners.

RELATED Ukraine ambassador tells U.S. Congress forces need more weapons, aid

