Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 1, 2022 / 11:38 AM

Danny Ongais, IndyCar's 'Flyin' Hawaiian,' dies at 79

By Alex Butler
Danny Ongais, IndyCar's 'Flyin' Hawaiian,' dies at 79
Former IndyCar driver Danny Ongais (C) totaled six wins in Indy competitions from 1977 through 1978. Photo by Ted Van Pelt/Wikimedia Commons

March 1 (UPI) -- Longtime IndyCar driver Danny Ongais, who earned 11 starts in the Indianapolis 500, developed congestive heart failure complications and died, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced. He was 79.

Ongais died Saturday in Anaheim Hills, Calif., a spokesman said Monday in a news release. Nicknamed "The Flyin' Hawaiian," he was the only Hawaiian starter in the history of the Indianapolis 500. He finished in the Top 10 four times over his three decades of starts, but never won the event.

Advertisement

Ongais started second at the 1978 Indianapolis 500 and finished 18th. He started 27th in 1979 and finished a career-best fourth.

Ongais finished seventh in the 1996 Indianapolis 500 at age 54, serving as a substitute driver for Scott Brayton, who died in a crash during a practice for the event. He failed to qualify in his final attempt in 1998.

RELATED IndyCar: Tatiana Calderon 'racing for the next generation' at Firestone Grand Prix

"Danny Ongais stepped up when IndyCar and I needed him most," former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Tony Stewart tweeted Monday night.

"He jumped into Scotty Brayton's car in the 1996 Indy 500 and finished 7th after starting last at age 54! Was 1 of only 5 teammates I ever had in IndyCar. The time he spent with me was invaluable. RIP, my friend."

Advertisement

Ongais, known for his speed and bravery on the track, as well as surviving serious crashes, started racing motorcycles in 1960 in Hawaii. He also raced sports cars and participated in drag racing competitions before he went into IndyCar. In 2000, he was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America for drag racing.

RELATED Formula 1 cancels Russian Grand Prix amid invasion of Ukraine

The Kahului, Hawaii, native also served in the U.S. Army.

Ongais raced in six Formula 1 Grand Prix. His open-wheel racing career included: 34 starts in the United States Auto Club (USAC) and more than 50 in the PPG IndyCar Series and two in the Indy Racing League. He totaled six wins in Indy competitions from 1977 through 1978.

One of Ongais' most notorious moments came at the 1981 Indianapolis 500. His car slammed into a wall and ignited into flames. Ongais sustained season-ending injuries in the accident, bur returned the next season.

RELATED 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 4 coming to Netflix in March

Notable Deaths of 2022

Actress Sally Kellerman attends the premiere of "Grandma" in Los Angeles in 2015. Known for roles including Maj. Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the 1970 "MASH" movie and for her role in "Brewster McCloud," Kellerman died February 24 after suffering with dementia. She was 84. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott underwent postseason shoulder surgery
NFL // 5 minutes ago
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott underwent postseason shoulder surgery
March 1 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent left shoulder surgery this postseason, but is expected to be ready for the team's off-season training program, coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday.
MLB owners, players continue talks, delay deadline for full season
MLB // 3 hours ago
MLB owners, players continue talks, delay deadline for full season
MIAMI, March 1 (UPI) -- MLB team owners and players continue Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations and pushed back their original deadline to launch a 162-game season without cancellations to 5 p.m. EST Tuesday, a MLB spokesman told UPI.
Bryson DeChambeau pulls out of Arnold Palmer Invitational with hand injury
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Bryson DeChambeau pulls out of Arnold Palmer Invitational with hand injury
March 1 (UPI) -- Bryson DeChambeau, the No. 12 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, won't play in the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational due to his lingering hand injury, he announced.
Ja Morant nets 52 vs. Spurs, ignites Grizzlies with dunk on 7-footer
NBA // 5 hours ago
Ja Morant nets 52 vs. Spurs, ignites Grizzlies with dunk on 7-footer
March 1 (UPI) -- Ja Morant scored a career-high 52 points and ignited the Memphis Grizzlies with a vicious slam dunk en route to a 118-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.
NFL Mock Draft 2022: Neal, Hutchinson go first; Bengals, Lions trade up
NFL // 9 hours ago
NFL Mock Draft 2022: Neal, Hutchinson go first; Bengals, Lions trade up
MIAMI, March 1 (UPI) -- The first five picks of the 2022 NFL Draft will feature two offensive linemen, two edge rushers and a safety, according to UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's first mock draft. He also predicts two trades.
World Taekwondo revokes Putin's black belt over Ukraine attack
Sports News // 9 hours ago
World Taekwondo revokes Putin's black belt over Ukraine attack
March 1 (UPI) -- The governing body for the sport of taekwondo has revoked Russian President Vladimir Putin's black belt over his country's invasion of Ukraine.
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz scores 10 in long-awaited return
NBA // 13 hours ago
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz scores 10 in long-awaited return
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Magic guard Markelle Fultz made his long-awaited return Monday night against the Pacers and notched 10 points and six assists over 16 minutes in Orlando's 119-103 win over Indiana.
New York City FC makes Maximo Carrizo, 14, youngest signing in MLS history
Soccer // 14 hours ago
New York City FC makes Maximo Carrizo, 14, youngest signing in MLS history
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- New York City Football Club signed 14-year-old Maximo Carrizo to a homegrown contract Monday, making him the youngest first-team signing in Major League Soccer history.
Washington Wizards bring back veteran guard Tomas Satoransky
NBA // 15 hours ago
Washington Wizards bring back veteran guard Tomas Satoransky
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards signed veteran guard Tomas Satoransky on Monday, the team said.
Ex-Baylor coach Art Briles not joining Grambling State after receiving backlash
Sports News // 15 hours ago
Ex-Baylor coach Art Briles not joining Grambling State after receiving backlash
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Former Baylor Bears head coach Art Briles informed Grambling State University on Monday that he will no longer be part of the school's football program.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watch: Miguel Angel Jimenez sinks 2 holes-in-one to win Arizona golf title
Watch: Miguel Angel Jimenez sinks 2 holes-in-one to win Arizona golf title
NFL Mock Draft 2022: Neal, Hutchinson go first; Bengals, Lions trade up
NFL Mock Draft 2022: Neal, Hutchinson go first; Bengals, Lions trade up
World Taekwondo revokes Putin's black belt over Ukraine attack
World Taekwondo revokes Putin's black belt over Ukraine attack
Derek Jeter resigns as Marlins CEO, cites 'different' vision
Derek Jeter resigns as Marlins CEO, cites 'different' vision
Ex-Baylor coach Art Briles not joining Grambling State after receiving backlash
Ex-Baylor coach Art Briles not joining Grambling State after receiving backlash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement