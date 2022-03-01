Danny Ongais, IndyCar's 'Flyin' Hawaiian,' dies at 79

Former IndyCar driver Danny Ongais (C) totaled six wins in Indy competitions from 1977 through 1978. Photo by Ted Van Pelt/Wikimedia Commons

March 1 (UPI) -- Longtime IndyCar driver Danny Ongais, who earned 11 starts in the Indianapolis 500, developed congestive heart failure complications and died, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced. He was 79. Ongais died Saturday in Anaheim Hills, Calif., a spokesman said Monday in a news release. Nicknamed "The Flyin' Hawaiian," he was the only Hawaiian starter in the history of the Indianapolis 500. He finished in the Top 10 four times over his three decades of starts, but never won the event. Advertisement

Ongais started second at the 1978 Indianapolis 500 and finished 18th. He started 27th in 1979 and finished a career-best fourth.

Ongais finished seventh in the 1996 Indianapolis 500 at age 54, serving as a substitute driver for Scott Brayton, who died in a crash during a practice for the event. He failed to qualify in his final attempt in 1998.

"Danny Ongais stepped up when IndyCar and I needed him most," former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Tony Stewart tweeted Monday night.

"He jumped into Scotty Brayton's car in the 1996 Indy 500 and finished 7th after starting last at age 54! Was 1 of only 5 teammates I ever had in IndyCar. The time he spent with me was invaluable. RIP, my friend."

Advertisement

Ongais, known for his speed and bravery on the track, as well as surviving serious crashes, started racing motorcycles in 1960 in Hawaii. He also raced sports cars and participated in drag racing competitions before he went into IndyCar. In 2000, he was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America for drag racing.

RELATED Formula 1 cancels Russian Grand Prix amid invasion of Ukraine

The Kahului, Hawaii, native also served in the U.S. Army.

Ongais raced in six Formula 1 Grand Prix. His open-wheel racing career included: 34 starts in the United States Auto Club (USAC) and more than 50 in the PPG IndyCar Series and two in the Indy Racing League. He totaled six wins in Indy competitions from 1977 through 1978.

One of Ongais' most notorious moments came at the 1981 Indianapolis 500. His car slammed into a wall and ignited into flames. Ongais sustained season-ending injuries in the accident, bur returned the next season.

Notable Deaths of 2022