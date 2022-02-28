Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 28, 2022 / 8:04 AM

Boxing: Lomachenko, MMA's Amosov join Klitschko brothers in Ukraine's fight vs. Russia

By Alex Butler
Boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko shared a photo of himself in military fatigues Sunday on Facebook. File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Vasiliy Lomachenko, one of the world's top pound-for-pound boxers and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, joined a Ukrainian territorial defense battalion to help defend against Russian invaders, he announced.

Lomachenko announced the move Sunday on Facebook. Mixed martial arts fighter Yaroslav Amosov, Ballator's welterweight title-holder, also announced Saturday on social media that he will assist in Ukraine's defense against its invading neighbor.

The moves came days after boxing legends and brothers Vitali Klitschko and Wladimir Klitschko also announced their intention to assist in the fight.

"Probably, many will think that I ran away, I'm hiding or something like that, but this is not so," Amosov said in an Instagram video. "I took my family to the safe zone. Now I have returned and will defend this country as best I can, with what I can.

"I love this country, our own," Amosov added. "Russia came to our house and started a war here, many people are dying -- innocents, women and children.

"We are in a real war. I cannot understand those people who do not believe that Russian troops entered Ukraine. I see it with my own eyes, I hear it. Terrible things are happening here."

RELATED UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman undergoes hand surgery

Amosov, 28, is 26-0 and beat Douglas Lima in June to win his welterweight title. He is scheduled to defend that title with a fight against Michal Page on May 13 in London.

Lomachenko, 34, is 16-2 with 11 knockouts. He is a former three-division champion. Lomachenko is expected to fight in June.

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Demonstrators hold signs and flags during a protest February 26 in Tel Aviv, Israel, in support of Ukraine after the Russian invasion and massive military operation. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Jorge Masvidal to fight Colby Covington in main event of UFC 272

