Ole Miss defensive tackle Tywone Malone crushes 404-foot homer for baseball team

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Ole Miss defensive tackle Tywone Malone took his talent to the baseball diamond and helped the Rebels pick up their most recent win with a 404-foot home run against VCU in Oxford, Miss.

Malone, listed at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, hit the two-run shot in the seventh inning of the 14-3 triumph Sunday at Swayze Field.

"It felt amazing," Malone said in a video posted to the Ole Miss baseball Twitter feed. "It wasn't like it would usually be, with packed stands, but it was good to get that one out of the way.

"I'm looking forward to more."

The Rebels led 12-3 when he stepped up to the plate as a pinch hitter to face Rams right-handed relief pitcher Nolan Wilson. Wilson earned a 0-1 lead in the count. He then tossed a pitch up in the zone, which Malone mashed deep to right center field. The ball easily cleared the outfield fence and bounced into the seats.

The freshman's two-run homer gave the Rebels a walk-off victory due to college baseball's mercy rule. The stipulation awards an automatic win to a team if it holds a lead of at least 10 runs after seven innings, or 6.5 innings for the home team.

Shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and first baseman Tim Elko also homered in the win. Left fielder Kevin Graham and third baseman Justin Bench each went 3 for 4 for the Rebels.

Bench, the son of Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench, drove in two runs. Elko recorded a game-high three RBIs.

Malone is 1 for 2 with a strikeout, in addition to his two-run homer, in two appearances this season for the Rebels. He also logged his first appearance as a pinch hitter in the Rebels' 10-4 win over VCU on Friday in Oxford.

Malone attended Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, N.J. He was the No. 45 overall recruit and No. 5 defensive tackle in the ESPN 300 rankings for the class of 2021. Malone didn't play baseball his senior year of high school due to an injury. His junior season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rebels (6-0) are ranked No. 3 in the country, behind No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Vanderbilt. They host the University of Louisiana Monroe at 6:30 p.m. EST Tuesday at Swayze Field.