Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 28, 2022 / 10:06 AM

Ole Miss defensive tackle Tywone Malone crushes 404-foot homer for baseball team

By Alex Butler

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Ole Miss defensive tackle Tywone Malone took his talent to the baseball diamond and helped the Rebels pick up their most recent win with a 404-foot home run against VCU in Oxford, Miss.

Malone, listed at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, hit the two-run shot in the seventh inning of the 14-3 triumph Sunday at Swayze Field.

Advertisement

"It felt amazing," Malone said in a video posted to the Ole Miss baseball Twitter feed. "It wasn't like it would usually be, with packed stands, but it was good to get that one out of the way.

"I'm looking forward to more."

RELATED MLB players scramble to stay fit, sharp as lockout goes on

The Rebels led 12-3 when he stepped up to the plate as a pinch hitter to face Rams right-handed relief pitcher Nolan Wilson. Wilson earned a 0-1 lead in the count. He then tossed a pitch up in the zone, which Malone mashed deep to right center field. The ball easily cleared the outfield fence and bounced into the seats.

The freshman's two-run homer gave the Rebels a walk-off victory due to college baseball's mercy rule. The stipulation awards an automatic win to a team if it holds a lead of at least 10 runs after seven innings, or 6.5 innings for the home team.

Advertisement

Shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and first baseman Tim Elko also homered in the win. Left fielder Kevin Graham and third baseman Justin Bench each went 3 for 4 for the Rebels.

RELATED MLB owners to shorten 2022 season if no labor deal reached by Monday

Bench, the son of Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench, drove in two runs. Elko recorded a game-high three RBIs.

Malone is 1 for 2 with a strikeout, in addition to his two-run homer, in two appearances this season for the Rebels. He also logged his first appearance as a pinch hitter in the Rebels' 10-4 win over VCU on Friday in Oxford.

RELATED MLB postpones spring training amid labor dispute; CBA talks to resume Monday

Malone attended Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, N.J. He was the No. 45 overall recruit and No. 5 defensive tackle in the ESPN 300 rankings for the class of 2021. Malone didn't play baseball his senior year of high school due to an injury. His junior season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rebels (6-0) are ranked No. 3 in the country, behind No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Vanderbilt. They host the University of Louisiana Monroe at 6:30 p.m. EST Tuesday at Swayze Field.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Zach Johnson named U.S. captain for 2023 Ryder Cup golf
Sports News // 43 minutes ago
Zach Johnson named U.S. captain for 2023 Ryder Cup golf
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Zach Johnson will serve as the United States captain at the 2023 Ryder Cup golf tournament, PGA of America president Jim Richerson announced Monday.
Upsets rule in weekend horse racing from Saudi Arabia to Kentucky Derby prep
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Upsets rule in weekend horse racing from Saudi Arabia to Kentucky Derby prep
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Local runner Emblem Road shocked many of the world's best horses with a victory in the $20 million Saudi Cup and a one-eyed gelding scored at almost equally long odds in the weekend's top Kentucky Derby prep.
Watch: Miguel Angel Jimenez sinks 2 holes-in-one to win Arizona golf title
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Watch: Miguel Angel Jimenez sinks 2 holes-in-one to win Arizona golf title
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Spanish golfer Miguel Angel Jimenez drained two holes-in-one as part of his 18-under par score for his 12th PGA Tour Champions title at the 2022 Cologuard Classic in Tucson.
Boxing: Lomachenko, MMA's Amosov join Klitschko brothers in Ukraine's fight vs. Russia
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Boxing: Lomachenko, MMA's Amosov join Klitschko brothers in Ukraine's fight vs. Russia
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Vasiliy Lomachenko, one of the world's top pound-for-pound boxers and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, joined a Ukrainian territorial defense battalion to help defend against Russian invaders, he announced.
Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet retires from NFL at 28
NFL // 3 hours ago
Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet retires from NFL at 28
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers left guard Ali Marpet decided to retire from the NFL at 28 years old, he announced on Instagram.
MLB players scramble to stay fit, sharp as lockout goes on
MLB // 7 hours ago
MLB players scramble to stay fit, sharp as lockout goes on
MIAMI, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- With MLB's lockout still in force, baseball fans cannot catch their favorite players in games, but they might spot them working out on local fields, in area gyms as they seek to remain fit.
Former Auburn, Chargers running back Lionel James dies at 59
NFL // 2 days ago
Former Auburn, Chargers running back Lionel James dies at 59
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Former Auburn Tigers and San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James died Friday after a lengthy illness, the school said. He was 59.
Ex-Bears head coach Matt Nagy returns to Chiefs as senior assistant, QBs coach
NFL // 2 days ago
Ex-Bears head coach Matt Nagy returns to Chiefs as senior assistant, QBs coach
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has returned to the Kansas City Chiefs as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach.
IndyCar: Tatiana Calderon 'racing for the next generation' at Firestone Grand Prix
Sports News // 2 days ago
IndyCar: Tatiana Calderon 'racing for the next generation' at Firestone Grand Prix
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Tatiana Calderon, the lone female IndyCar Series driver at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla., is aiming to make history at the event this weekend.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin breaks silence on Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'No more war'
NHL // 2 days ago
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin breaks silence on Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'No more war'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals star winger Alex Ovechkin pleaded for peace in Europe on Friday in his first public comments since Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watch: Miguel Angel Jimenez sinks 2 holes-in-one to win Arizona golf title
Watch: Miguel Angel Jimenez sinks 2 holes-in-one to win Arizona golf title
IndyCar: Tatiana Calderon 'racing for the next generation' at Firestone Grand Prix
IndyCar: Tatiana Calderon 'racing for the next generation' at Firestone Grand Prix
MLB players scramble to stay fit, sharp as lockout goes on
MLB players scramble to stay fit, sharp as lockout goes on
Boxing: Lomachenko, MMA's Amosov join Klitschko brothers in Ukraine's fight vs. Russia
Boxing: Lomachenko, MMA's Amosov join Klitschko brothers in Ukraine's fight vs. Russia
Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet retires from NFL at 28
Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet retires from NFL at 28
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement