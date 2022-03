Former Baylor Bears head football coach Art Briles, shown Jan. 1, 2015, was fired by the school in 2016 after a campus-wide sexual assault investigation. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Former Baylor Bears head coach Art Briles informed Grambling State University on Monday that he will no longer be part of the school's football program. Briles, who was hired to be the Tigers' offensive coordinator, said he didn't want to be a "distraction" to the team. Advertisement

"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of your coaching staff at Grambling State University," Briles said in a statement. "Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want. I have the utmost respect [for] the university, and your players."

First-year Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson hired Briles last week, a decision that was met with widespread criticism. Baylor fired Briles in 2016 after a campus-wide sexual assault investigation led to an independent probe and his subsequent dismissal.

Former Grambling State star and coach Doug Williams was among those who were critical of the hiring, saying he "can't support it" and late Grambling State coach "[Eddie] Robinson is turning over right now" in his grave.

A similar scenario took place when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League tried to hire Briles in August 2017. The franchise retracted its offer to Briles on the same day it was offered due to significant backlash.

Since posting a 65-37 record over eight seasons at Baylor, Briles has coached two seasons at a Texas high school and another overseas in Italy.