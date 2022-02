Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, addresses at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 4. The IOC board Friday called for relocation or cancellation of sports events in Russia or Belarus for violating the Olympic Truce with the invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The International Olympic Committee's Executive Board issued a statement Friday reiterating its strong condemnation of Russia and Belarus for violating the Olympic Truce with the invasion of Ukraine. The IOC urged cancellation or relocation of all international federation sports events planned in Russia or Belarus.

"They should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarusian governments into account and give the safety and security of the athletes absolute priority. The IOC itself has no events planned in Russia or Belarus," the statement said.

The Olympic Truce began seven days before the start of the Olympic Games and ends seven days after the closing of the Paralympic Games. The IOC said the truce was approved in a United Nations resolution adopted on Dec. 2 by consensus of all 193 U.N. member states.

"The IOC EB today urges all International Sports Federations to relocate or cancel their sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus," the IOC EB said in its Friday statement.

The IOC's statement also expressed "deep concerns about the safety of the members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine" and said the IOC "stands in full solidarity. "