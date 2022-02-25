Trending
Sports News
Feb. 25, 2022 / 9:19 AM

Formula 1 cancels Russian Grand Prix amid invasion of Ukraine

By Alex Butler
Formula 1 cancels Russian Grand Prix amid invasion of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin was involved in previous trophy ceremonies for the Russian Grand Prix in Krasnodar Krai, Russia. Photo by the Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Formula 1 chose to cancel its scheduled 2022 Russian Grand Prix due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the racing league announced Friday.

"We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation," Formula 1 said in a news release.

The 2022 Russian Grand Prix was schedule for Sept. 23 to 25 at the Sochi Autodrom, a race track in Krasnodar Krai, Russia. On Thursday morning, four-time champion Sebastian Vettel told reporters in Barcelona that he would not participate in the event due to the invasion.

Vettel's announcement came just hours after Russian troops crossed the borders of the neighboring country and attacked Ukrainian forces and territories.

Fellow driver Max Verstappen, the reigning F1 champion, said he also did not think it was "correct to race" in Russia.

Formula 1 said Friday hat its representatives, the International Automobile Federation and racing teams held discussions Thursday to discuss the "position" of the sport.

The league and its stakeholders concluded that "it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances."

Drivers are in Barcelona this week for testing and continue the preseason schedule March 10 to 12 in Bahrain. The season opens a week later with the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2022 at Bahrain International Circuit.

The F1 schedule featured races in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Italy, Miami, Spain, Monaco, Azerbaijan, Canada, Great Britain, Austria, France, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands and a return to Italy before its now canceled Russian Grand Prix.

The F1 schedule features a race in Singapore from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. The last five events of teh season are in Japan, the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country's deal with Formula 1 in 2010 for the Russian Grand Prix. Putin handed out trophies to the top three finishers in previous editions of the event.

