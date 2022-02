1/5

Alexander Zverev of Germany was disqualified from the singles tournament at the 2022 Mexican Open due to an outburst in a doubles match Tuesday in Acapulco. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- German Alexander Zverev, the No. 3 men's tennis player in the world, repeatedly struck an umpire's chair with his racket and was disqualified from the Mexican Open, the ATP Tour said Wednesday. The incident occurred after the third set of Zverev and Brazilian Marcelo Melo's doubles match against Lloyd Glasspool of Britain and Harri Heliovaara of Finland. Advertisement

Glasspool and Heliovaara were up 9-6 in the final set and serving for match point. They logged an ace right in front of Zverev in the back right corner. Zverev screamed with frustration because he thought the final shot should not have counted.

Zverev then went over to the umpire's chair and smashed it three times with his racket, nearly hitting the official in the legs and bending the racket. He continued to shout expletives before the official left his chair and exited the court.

RELATED Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic casts doubt on U.S. tennis tourneys Alexander Zverev has been THROWN OUT of the Mexican Open for attacking the umpire's chair at the end of his doubles match pic.twitter.com/CWhQ1r6kwj— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 23, 2022

"Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco," the ATP Tour said in its statement, released through the tournament's Twitter account.

Advertisement

Zverev beat American Jenson Brooksby in three sets in a Round of 32 singles match Tuesday in Acapulco. He was set to face fellow German Peter Gojowczyk in his next singles match, but Gojowczyk was awarded a walkover victory due to Zverev's departure.

RELATED Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins first match of 2022 at Dubai Championships

The ATP Tour could opt to issue additional discipline to Zverev, including a potential suspension. The Mexican Open runs through Saturday in Acapulco.

Zverev was the defending singles champion at the Mexican Open.